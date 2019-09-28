Media Sources Say AG Barr Is Trying to Prove a Coup by Deep State

Far-left investigative journalist Carl Bernstein, famous for helping to expose the Watergate scandal, reports that reporters are hearing Attorney General William Barr is making an effort to expose the deep state.

During a CNN interview Thursday, Bernstein said Barr is preparing evidence of a deep state conspiracy.

“Barr is trying to deliver — and I have this, as do other reporters from other sources — to deliver evidence that perhaps this has all been a deep state conspiracy like Donald Trump alleges,” Bernstein, a CNN political analyst, said.

As a serious Trump hater, Bernstein would have no reason to say this unless he believed it. Of course, he characterizes it as an “attempt” by Barr and uses the rest of his airtime on CNN to tell the public Trump is running scared. This sure has the feel of Trump-Russia 2.0.

The whistleblower complaint is a dud that Democrats, some Republicans, and their media are trying to gin up into a massive series of criminal offenses.

The fraudulent whistleblower was not a direct witness to anything and he used newspaper articles as ‘evidence.’ He was also deemed possibly ‘politically biased’ by the intelligence Inspector General.

That doesn’t mean evidence of a violation or a crime couldn’t turn up, but for now, they have nothing. Legal scholar and talk show host Mark Levin believes it could be another “leak and coup” effort to take down the President.

The attorney who is working with the ‘whistleblower’ once worker for Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton. They also work for Whistleblower Aid, a group that pays government officials to snitch. The organization formed after Donald Trump’s election.

The form used to report complaints was changed in August, right after the President’s July 25th phone call with Ukraine President Zelensky. The form now allows hearsay and newspaper stories as so-called evidence.

If Attorney General Bill Barr can present evidence of a deep state conspiracy to unseat the President, it will be the worst political scandal in our history, one that even the media might not be able to cover up.

If he achieved nothing else, he exposed the rot in our government.

Rush Limbaugh believes the extreme reactions by Democrats and their media is fear for the long list of people who are at risk here.