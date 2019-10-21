Meet Pierre Delecto! It’s sneaky Globalist, & total loser Mitt Romney

During a vile interview with The Atlantic, during which Romney expressed his usual hatred for the President, Romney made the revelation that he had a secret Twitter account.

According to the article, he explained that he uses a secret Twitter account—“What do they call me, a lurker?”—to keep tabs on the political conversation. “I won’t give you the name of it,” he said [emphasis added], but “I’m following 668 people.” He gave the names of some accounts he follows.

Hours later, Slate published a report that identified Romney’s secret Twitter account as Pierre Delecto, in English that’s Peter Delight. That is a perfect name for a globalist pompous ass.

He has since admitted the sneaky page with the bizarre name is his. He didn’t tweet much. Mostly, he was just sneaking around.

“This account joined the site in July of 2011, just one month after Romney announced his run for president,” Slate wrote. “The majority of people it follows are either political reporters, politicians, political operatives, or pundits.”

In one tweet, Romney compared President Donald Trump to one of his nieces, suggesting that Trump was an immature child, while Romney appeared to be using a secret Twitter account to defend himself against criticism — looking like his little niece himself.

LET’S PIERRE SPEAK FOR HIM LIKE A CHARLIE MCCARTHY DUMMY

The phony was using his fake account to defend and protect himself.

In May, far-left Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin, a fraudulent “conservative,” tweeted a link to an article on Romney and wrote: “Inside Romney’s Trump strategy – his strategy is non-confrontation verging on spinelessness”

Romney responded to her tweet by writing: “Jennifer, you need to take a breath. Maybe you can then acknowledge the people who agree with you in large measure even if not in every measure.”

In June, leftist Soledad O’Brien tweeted about Romney, “Utter lack of a moral compass.”

Romney responded by O’Brien by writing: “Only Republican to hit Trump on Mueller report, only one to hit Trump on character time and again, so Soledad, you think he’s the one without moral compass?”

Earlier this month, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume suggested that Romney was “an unreliable ally.”

Romney appears to have responded to Hume’s tweet by writing: “Loyal to principle trumps loyalty to party or person, right Brit?”

Mitt even ‘liked’ his fake account from his real account. He should be banned from Twitter since he’s not allowed to have fake accounts.

He’s a total loser.

He liked this tweet:

Mitt Romney (AKA Pierre Delecto) liked this tweet. (As did I.) Since @MittRomney is the most prominent @GOP anti-Trumper, I’m starting to wonder . . . which foreign country was told it wouldn’t get its foreign aid until it found out who Pierre Delecto was . . . https://t.co/W9pfm2WLwu — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 21, 2019

IMPEACHMENT & MORE

In addition to insulting Newt, Rudy Giuliani, Marco Rubio, he liked a tweet by lunatic Bill Kristol touting impeachment.

Scroll of Pierre Delecto TL pic.twitter.com/67oJ4KEZR3 — Poso Delecto 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 21, 2019

Pierre Delecto was full on Ahoy Twitter cc: @KurtSchlichter pic.twitter.com/DOU6jEmcen — Poso Delecto 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 21, 2019

Delight liked this tweet:



The account #PierreDelecto@qaws9876 is now locked.

Governor Huckabee had his say this morning;