Meet the FBI Agent Who Called Trump Supporters “Retarded”



Sally Moyer was named by Rep. Meadows last week as one of the biased FBI counsels left unnamed in IG Mike Horowitz’s report. She is Agent 5 who called Trump supporters ‘retarded’ according to the congressman. She traded anti-Trump text messages while working on the ‘filter team’ for the Clinton probe.

The leftist elite at the top of the food chain at the FBI were making all the decisions in important probes and they are corrupt.

While unconfirmed, Rep. Meadows seemed pretty certain. He also named Kevin Clinesmith as Agent 2. Horowitz wouldn’t say yay or nay.

She texted with another agent, her lover at the time.

Moyer, 44, texted “f*** Trump” and called Trump voters ‘retarded’. She vowed to quit “on the spot” if Donald Trump won. Unfortunately, she didn’t and is still working in the Deep State FBI. No one ever seems to get fired by these government agencies.

This is what passes off as an FBI agent in the new FBI, via the Daily Mail:

Moyer’s texts were included in the Inspector General’s report

This woman is still working at the FBI, think about that.

In the next clip, she agreed she’d quit if Hillary didn’t win. Her paramour, Agent 1 didn’t want to protect the President — he’d be offended.

ANOTHER POOR EXCUSE OF AN FBI AGENT

Kevin Clinesmith, Agent 2, and Moyer, Agent 5, were not working in counterintelligence and there is absolutely no reason for their names to be kept secret. That is why Meadows named them.

Clinesmith’s text messages deserve a lot of attention. We copped these from Heavy.

After former FBI Director James Comey sent his letter to Congress about reopening the Clinton investigation right before the election, the lawyer sent four similar messages to different employees, including:

“I mean, I never really liked the Republic anyway.”

“As I have initiated the destruction of the republic… would you be so kind as to have a coffee with me this afternoon?”

“I’m clinging to small pockets of happiness in the dark time of the Republic’s destruction.”

He explained the messages “as reflecting his surprise and frustration that the FBI ‘was essentially walking into a landmine in terms of injecting itself (into the election) at that late in the process,’” said the report.

He explained “…the Russia investigation was ongoing as well. And that information was obviously kept close hold and was not released until March. So, you know, it, it was just kind of frustration that we weren’t handling both of them the same way with, with that level I guess.”

He described the “destruction” language as “hyperbolic” and “off-the-cuff commentary to friends.”

The second exchange took place November 9, 2016, the day after the presidential election, in which Attorney 2 wrote to another employee, including the following:

Attorney 2: “I am numb.”

Other employee not involved in midyear investigation: “I can’t stop crying.”

Attorney 2: “That makes me even more sad.”

Employee “Like, what happened? You promised me this wouldn’t happen. YOU PROMISED…”

Attorney 2: “I am so stressed about what I could have done differently.”

Employee: “Don’t stress. None of that mattered. The FBI’s influence.”

Attorney 2: “I don’t know. We broke the momentum.”

Employee: “That is not so….”

Attorney 2: “I’m just devastated. I can’t wait until I can leave today and just shut off the world for the next four days…I just can’t imagine the systematic disassembly of the progress we made over the last 8 years. ACA is gone. Who knows if the rhetoric about deporting people, walls and crap is true. I honestly feel like there is going to be a lot more gun issues too, the crazies won finally. This is the tea party on steroids. And the GOP is going to be lost, they have to deal with an incumbent in 4 years. We have to fight this again. Also Pence is stupid.”

Attorney 2: “And it’s just hard not to feel like the FBI caused some of this. It was razor thin in some states. Plus my god damned name is all over the legal documents investigating his staff. So who knows if that breaks to him, what he is going to do.”

He told the IG that “we tend to exaggerate some statements back and forth to one another” of his exchanges with the unnamed employee.

In a third exchange on November 22, 2016, he sent an instant message to FBI Attorney 1 commenting on the amount of money the subject of an FBI investigation had been paid while working on the Trump campaign. FBI attorney 1 responded, “Is it making you rethink your commitment to the Trump administration?” FBI attorney 2 replied, “Hell, no,” and then added “Viva le resistance.” They then talked about federal pension issues.

He later explained to the IG: “It’s just the lines bled through here just in terms of, of my personal, political views in terms of, or what particular preference I have. But, but that doesn’t have any leaning on the way that I, I maintain myself as a professional in the FBI.”

Asked if Viva le resistance signaled he was going to fight back against President Trump, he responded “That’s not what I was doing… I just, again, like that, that’s just like the entire, it’s just my political view in terms of, of my preference. It wasn’t something along the lines of, you know, we’re taking certain actions in order to, you know, combat that or, or do anything like that.”

He and attorney 1 were assigned to the Russia investigation at that time. She said she thought it was a “joke obviously.”

He is also still at the FBI. He should be fired or forced to leave but don’t count on it. How can we expect the FBI to fairly probe anything?