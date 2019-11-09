Meghan Kelly’s Bombshell Interview with woman fired over O’Keefe tape

Meghan Kelly interviewed the woman who was fired from CBS News over allegedly leaking the hot mic video of Amy Robach exposing ABC News for refusing to air damning footage of Jeffrey Epstein three-plus years ago.

The woman, Ashley Bianco, said she did not leak the tape, but CBS News fired her without letting her explain. Ms. Bianco said she never met James O’Keefe or ever heard of Project Veritas until now.

The whistleblower has come out to say they have the wrong person.

In the Meghan Kelly interview, Ms. Bianco says she just bookmarked the clip that occurred during a live broadcast. She never did a thing with it.

The whistleblower could have been anyone who had access to the tape or the live broadcast.

Ashley Bianco, the woman fired by CBS for her role in the hot mic Amy Robach clip, sits down with me in an exclusive interview HERE: https://t.co/S3Nmfr3477 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2019

James O’Keefe has come out to say Ms. Bianco is not the whistleblower. The whistleblower has also said they have the wrong person.

Editors Note: Project Veritas is publishing the writing below at the request of the ABC news insider who gave us the Amy Robach tape. This was submitted to us in light of the actions taken against those wrongfully identified as involved in the leaking of the Amy Robach tape. — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 8, 2019

The ABC News Insider “Ignatus” addresses fellow citizens: pic.twitter.com/X8Otou55U6 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 8, 2019

The ABC News Insider addresses fellow employees: pic.twitter.com/4QrCn2H1jU — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 8, 2019

The ABC News Insider addresses those wrongfully accused: pic.twitter.com/TL2fOzVc8X — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 8, 2019

The one thing that stuns is that ABC News doesn’t seem to care that they sat on this evidence while Jeffrey Epstein was perverting underage girls.