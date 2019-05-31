Meghan McCain tells Dems to “take this kill shot…hit his jugular”

The View is an evil show with a panel of nasty harpies whose only job is to demonize the President and Republicans. The show has no redeeming qualities whatsoever. How does anyone watch it? Today’s show was no better.

Meghan McCain, one of the token, fake Republicans on the show, got all worked up this week with the now-debunked story that the White House arranged to have the name of the USS McCain covered up during his trip to Japan. The ship is named after her father, grandfather, and great grandfather. It was an absurd story. Trump loves the military and would never dishonor these men and women like that. Maybe McCain didn’t get the message that it was a lie. She lost it today on the awful show when the topic of impeachment came up.

“…I will say if you take this kill shot, Democrats, ya better not miss. Ya better hit his jugular and if there’s even a finger still moving at the end of it you’re gonna ruin your chances in 2020. But you better do this well, if you’re gonna do it. And my faith in Democrats…”

Meghan McCain’s a Republican just like her father — a really bad one.

She then said she didn’t mean it literally, but she quickly melted into laughter.

