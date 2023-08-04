Megyn Markle Wants to Be an American Politician

Megyn Markle will turn 42 on Friday, and the Grade C actress is considering her next career in politics. Harry is a stepping stone.

“I’ve heard from some very reliable sources that she is writing to people to NK to try and secure political positions,” True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News Digital.

“I think that is absolutely an ambition for her. And I think you’ll see [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, also called the Harkles] working much more separately because brand ‘Sussex’ is definitely on the wane. Now, I think you’ll see them concentrating on their individual brands to try and reclaim some of the ground.”

Also, they’re separated because they allegedly argue constantly. The couple says, “they’re taking time apart”. Harry is going to Africa to film a boring documentary, and she is busy rehabilitating her image with a separate PR firm.

MEGHAN FOR PRESIDENT?

In 2019, True Royalty TV premiered “Meghan for President?” The documentary explored how the mother of two had always wanted to speak out on a global platform long before she pursued acting.

She’s an accomplished liar, so politics might be a good fit for her. She’s also on the far left, which is all the rage right now.



Megyn Kelly wrote on X, “The Ari Emanuel effort to rehabilitate M Markle is obvious -Suits is everywhere; Ppl Mag w/4 pieces on how she’s softened on royal fam (um, sure); new pr push – & will fail. This is not some blank canvas on which an agent can paint. We’ve seen who she is & firmly rejected her.”

Kelly thinks Markle, like Kim Kardashian, is petty and vain. They may be, but it pays, so they’ll keep doing it.

Kelly is right about the PR effort by the famous Ari Emanuel. Her TV series ‘Suits’ is everywhere, and she’s showing up on People Magazine. He’ll have his work cut out for him, especially after her fake escape from Paparazzi.

Emanuel is the most powerful PR person in Hollywood.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired Ari Emanuel, the most powerful man in Hollywood, to help fix their image. It’s absolutely ridiculous, and it’s not going to work. From ep. 201: https://t.co/RqXEEDEsFo pic.twitter.com/Aj07y7K8bA — Candace Owens Podcast (@CandaceOwensPod) August 4, 2023

Maybe this should have been posted under out ‘clown world’ category.

Gutfeld took on the Prince and his tag-along wife.

