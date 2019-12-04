Melania’s Christmas video is a “horror film” & her coat is “ridiculous,” say lefties

First lady Melania Trump’s White House Christmas tree display, which she debuted on Sunday, is on the receiving end of online mockery.

Some critics said the first lady’s “Spirit of America” video was reminiscent of a horror film, comparing some of its contents to the scary movie classic “The Shining.”

Fox News reports that this comes after the two previous exhibits — last year’s “blood red trees” and 2017’s hallway of “sticks” — were also compared to horror flicks such as “The Blair Witch Project.”

Well, at least she doesn’t put Mao Christmas balls on the trees like the Obamas.

Celebrating Mao on Christmas, as the Obama White House did, isn't patriotism, or for that matter, a display of Christmas spirit –at all. pic.twitter.com/n3oTqUBoBf — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ 🍸 (@velvethammer) December 2, 2019

Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan didn’t find fault with the decorations, which were spectacular, but she did torch the beautiful First Lady.

First, look at the decorations and the First Lady:

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

Now Read What the WaPo Critic says:

Getting back to the WaPo critic. Givhan said, “For her tour, Mrs. Trump wears all white: a dress with a simple jewel neckline, white stiletto-heeled pumps, and a white coat,” Givhan wrote. “The coat is draped over her shoulders as she strolls through the White House.”

“The coat looks ridiculous.”

The first lady’s coat is “more than a silly fashion folly,” she continued with extreme pettiness.

“The coat is a distraction. It’s a discomforting affectation taken to a ludicrous extreme. In a video that is intended to celebrate the warmth and welcoming spirit of the holiday season, that simple flourish exudes cold, dismissive aloofness,” she wrote like a jealous bitty.

Givhan Snootily Talks of Lalanne Sheep

“As Trump gazes pleasantly at all that her staff and a host of volunteers have accomplished, her attire suggests that she’s casually passing through and has little affinity for the occasion. She’s not getting comfortable, so why should you?”

“She has styled herself in a manner that contradicts what her staff has so often insisted — that she is an engaged hostess who sweats the details and frets about her guests’ comfort,” Givhan added. “Instead, she looks like the sort of host who greets her guests at the front door, tells them to remove their shoes and warns them not to sit on the Lalanne sheep.”

Where does she get this gibberish? Honestly. The woman is a nut.

“The coat tossed over the shoulders is a generic styling maneuver. It’s often used in editorial photographs so that a model can show off the entirety of an ensemble, including what’s underneath the coat, because all of it has been thoughtfully coordinated. But even the most devoted fashion stylist realizes that at a certain point, when aesthetics start to overwhelm logic, when a flourish becomes a cliche, it’s time to retire it. For Trump, the cliche seems to be a crutch — a way of not having to be fully present.”

There’s much, much more. Givhan claimed the first lady is “all body language and aesthetics” and that “she is the mistress of the house inspecting the work of others.”

“Her attire would be less attention-grabbing if she took off her coat and indicated that she was happy to stay a while,” Givhan concluded.

Now Look at How Givhan Dresses

This is Robin Givhan in a strange looking dress with red blotches on it. Compare her outfit to Melania’s. This woman is probably jealous. Just guessing. She must have a lot of brass to criticize Melania when she dresses as she does.