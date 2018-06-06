Melinda Gates Demeans White Guys, Openly Discriminates Against Them

Melinda Gates has decided to send her money to business-oriented people based at least partly on their sex and skin color, according to a recent Fortune interview.
“It’s been incredibly disappointing to watch how few women-led businesses are getting funded,” Gates said. “Ultimately, if we want more innovation and better products, we’ve got to put more money behind women and minorities. That wasn’t happening, so I decided to step in and see what I could do to help a little bit.”
She is investing in startups for women and minorities. She prefers non-whites to white men (white guys in hoodies), she said.
This is one comment she made:
I am specifically looking at funds who over-index on women-led and minority-led businesses.
I’m asking a lot of business questions about how they will go about their funding, how they will over-index on women’s businesses, and how they will hold themselves accountable for a great return.
Some of these big firms often believe in the white guy in a hoodie disrupting a whole industry. So we’re going to disrupt it by making sure we’re indexing for women and minorities because they’ve got great ideas.
Many of them think if they have one female at the table, they’ve done their job. Another big one is when they say that they have trouble finding women. Those are just excuses. They don’t know what investing in these areas looks like until they get several women who are partners in their firm.
White men can make black products and perhaps be more enthusiastic than some blacks. Her contention is absurd.
IDENTITY POLITICS
As Martin Luther King Jr. did NOT dream, people will be judged by leftist identity politics. Identity politics separates and divides and continually sub-divides into even smaller ‘oppressed’ groups. They become ‘psychic slaves’ to the elite. Class differences grow worse under identity politics.
Watch:
We’ve seen this type of behavior many times the past 35 years in a large tech corporation. People with leftist beliefs and personal vendettas throw money around, without proper screening and analysis, wasting it, while damaging other people’s careers. Nothing good ever comes of it. The result is failed projects and denied budgets for legitimate work.
Melinda Gates has a delusion that she is doing good and blazing a trail. We can predict the outcomes of her activities well in advance.
Deep within the human psyche is the belief that we are doing good. When out of control, it becomes one of the seven deadly sins – excessive pride. The Gates are very full of that, they nurture that feeling inside themselves for selfish reasons.
I would be curious to know how many women her husband employs in his monolithic empire? I am sure that men outweigh women by droves, but perhaps I am wrong. We’ve seen what hiring women in the workforce can do and the consequences thereof. The slightest comment by a “predatory white male” sends these corporate women into a frenzied tirade and usually ends with Gloria Allred knocking at their doors. Why would companies want to hire women for that very reason? Ms. Gates claims that “women and minorities have great ideas.” Does that mean that men don’t? Or the disruptive white men in hoodies don’t? What is she babbling about? May I remind her of the inventions by nasty white men: automobiles, telephones, light bulbs, locomotives, etc. The list goes on and on. More virtue signaling from a guilt-ridden, Caucasian, privileged, elite, wealthy woman. And let’s not forget that anything the Gates’s do is primarily for tax purposes, not beneficence, in my opinion.