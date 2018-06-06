Melinda Gates Demeans White Guys, Openly Discriminates Against Them

Melinda Gates has decided to send her money to business-oriented people based at least partly on their sex and skin color, according to a recent Fortune interview.

“It’s been incredibly disappointing to watch how few women-led businesses are getting funded,” Gates said. “Ultimately, if we want more innovation and better products, we’ve got to put more money behind women and minorities. That wasn’t happening, so I decided to step in and see what I could do to help a little bit.”

She is investing in startups for women and minorities. She prefers non-whites to white men (white guys in hoodies), she said.

This is one comment she made:

I am specifically looking at funds who over-index on women-led and minority-led businesses.

I’m asking a lot of business questions about how they will go about their funding, how they will over-index on women’s businesses, and how they will hold themselves accountable for a great return.

Some of these big firms often believe in the white guy in a hoodie disrupting a whole industry. So we’re going to disrupt it by making sure we’re indexing for women and minorities because they’ve got great ideas.

Many of them think if they have one female at the table, they’ve done their job. Another big one is when they say that they have trouble finding women. Those are just excuses. They don’t know what investing in these areas looks like until they get several women who are partners in their firm.

White men can make black products and perhaps be more enthusiastic than some blacks. Her contention is absurd.

IDENTITY POLITICS

As Martin Luther King Jr. did NOT dream, people will be judged by leftist identity politics. Identity politics separates and divides and continually sub-divides into even smaller ‘oppressed’ groups. They become ‘psychic slaves’ to the elite. Class differences grow worse under identity politics.

