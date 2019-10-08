Merkel’s minions say it’s not antisemitic to call for wiping Israel off the map

There is no low too low for Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel if it means making a deal with the terror-sponsoring nation of Iran. Merkel’s government now says Iran’s call to ‘wipe Israel off the map’ is not anti-Semitic. It’s just anti-Israel. That is a popular way to get around anti-Semitism.

On October 1, Merkel’s Foreign Ministry labeled the call to destroy Israel by the commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Hossein Salami as “anti-Israel rhetoric.” [Salami is the terrorist who downed the U.S. drone and who is behind much of the terror in the region.]

When The Jerusalem Post asked the Merkel administration if they thought Salami’s statements were anti-Semitic, a government spokesman said, “we have nothing to add to the reply of the foreign office.”

In late September, Salami called to exterminate the Jewish state before an audience of IRGC leaders that was publicized by the state-funded IRNA agency, as well as other Iranian regime-controlled outlets, Jerusalem Post reported.

Salami said that “This sinister regime must be wiped off the map and this is no longer… a dream [but] it is an achievable goal.”

He added that his country has “managed to obtain the capacity to destroy the impostor Zionist regime” 40 years after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

That’s pretty clearly anti-Semitism, but the Germanys wouldn’t even tweet their weak reply in Persian.

Dr. Efraim Zuroff, the chief Nazi-hunter for the Simon Wiesenthal Center, told the Post on Monday that “The condemnation by the German Foreign Ministry of the recent threats to destroy Israel by Hossein Salami, commander of the IRGC, seems to ignore the starkly antisemitic dimensions of his comments. To reduce them to ‘anti-Israel rhetoric’ is to ignore the obvious antisemitic component and their genocidal intent.”

This type of ceding to the terror regime is dangerous and it’s the type of lily-livered response that empowers the fascists and terrorists among us.

That’s not all. It gets worse.

In February, the German Foreign Ministry participated in a celebration of Iran’s Islamic revolution at the Iranian Embassy in Berlin. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he went into politics “because of Auschwitz.”

Also in February, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier sent a telegram to the mullah regime in Tehran that praised Iran’s revolution.