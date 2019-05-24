Democratic [commie girl] New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared a panicked reaction to the D.C. tornado warning on Instagram. She suggested the tornado warning was part of the “climate crisis.” She has previously warned that humanity only has 12 years left to solve the ‘crisis.’

“The climate crisis is real y’all,” Ocasio said on Instagram Thursday, “guess we’re at casual tornadoes in growing regions of the country?”

What the hay is a casual tornado?

Meteorologist Ryan Maue responded with alacrity. He pointed out that far from proof of a “climate crisis,” D.C.’s tornado warning was “just the weather.”

Maue tweeted, “I thought this was fake but it’s from @AOC Instagram story. No idea what she means with “casual tornadoes” and how this line of severe thunderstorms is proof of any “climate crisis”. It’s just the weather in D.C.”

In a second tweet, he wrote, “The Congresswoman @AOC does not know the difference between weather and climate. Let’s try an easy analogy: Weather is what outfit you wear heading out the door. Climate is your closet wardrobe.”

The Congresswoman @AOC does not know the difference between weather and climate. Let’s try an easy analogy: Weather is what outfit you wear heading out the door. Climate is your closet wardrobe. pic.twitter.com/mmdLr6F2mD — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) May 24, 2019

America, we’ve got a problem. There’s a dummkopf who wants to completely transform our economy, society, control cow farts, pay people who don’t want to work, ground all airplanes, force people to eat fewer hamburgers, and she thinks she can control the climate.

But she actually knows nothing.

When an elected official, @AOC thinks that “casual tornadoes” are a thing, that a tornado siren actually means that it’s an all clear, and doesn’t know the difference between a watch and a warning, you know there’s a problem. Don’t believe me? Check her story. pic.twitter.com/eYF74Qx9r5 — Alex Webber (@alexwebber_) May 23, 2019

I am the great AOC and I can make up new climate terms!