MeToo Weinstein Accuser Asia Argento Paid Off Her Own Sexual Assault Accuser

A #MeToo accuser paid off a man who accused her of sexual assault.

Actress Asia Argento was one of the first to come out against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein for an alleged sexual assault. A new report says she paid off a man who accused her of sexual assault.

She apparently agreed to pay $380,000 to an actor who accused her of sexually assaulting him when he was 17 years old, The New York Times reported Sunday night.

The actor claimed that the assault took place in a California hotel room in 2013, according to the report. The age of consent in California is 18.

The newspaper obtained documents sent between lawyers for Argento and the accuser that laid out a payment schedule. The paper also obtained a photograph dated May 9, 2013, that showed the two lying in a bed together.

The accuser wanted a payoff and he got it.

She told the New Yorker Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex in 1997.

The author of the New Yorker article Ronan Farrow reported: Asia Argento, an Italian film actress, and director, said that she did not speak out until now—Weinstein, she told me, forcibly performed oral sex on her—because she feared that Weinstein would “crush” her. “I know he has crushed a lot of people before,” Argento said. “That’s why this story—in my case, it’s twenty years old, some of them are older—has never come out.”

“I was not willing,” she told journalist Ronan Farrow at the time. “I said, ‘No, no, no.’ … It’s twisted. A big fat man wanting to eat you. It’s a scary fairy tale.”

Argento added that she occasionally had consensual sexual encounters with Weinstein over the years, because she felt she “had to” and “didn’t want to anger him.”

PEOPLE BEGIN TO ABANDON ARGENTO

Rose McGowan, another vocal Weinstein accuser, said she is heartbroken to hear of the payment. She tweeted that she got to know Argento ten months ago and tweeted, “Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.”

I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago. Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) August 20, 2018

Argento has this pinned tweet on her account linking to her Cannes speech about predators.

This is the speech I wrote and spoke out loud tonight at Cannes. For all the brave women who came forward denouncing their predators, and for all the brave women who will come forward in the future. We got the power #metoo pic.twitter.com/ttJN1pNFxR — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 19, 2018

Not everyone likes Asia Argento.