MeToo Cow insemination is rape, milking is sexual assault says researcher

A research paper currently being pushed by a researcher at the College of Brockport Gender Studies program wants society — feminists — to talk about the unseemly “sexual exploitation” of dairy cows in order to “fully fight gendered oppression.”

The author claims the dairy industry is rife with ‘sex-based discrimination’ (of cows), and compares insemination of the cattle to “rape.” The milking of cows is, of course, “sexual assault.”

This isn’t satire, so be careful, if you start buying into this, you too could be assimilated.

According to Campus Reform:

A paper currently being promoted by a New York University calls on society to consider the rampant “sexual exploitation” of dairy cows by the milk industry in order to “fully fight gendered oppression.”

Specifically, the author compares cattle insemination to “rape” and the milking of cows to “sexual abuse.” The researcher believes “the dairy industry is a host for sex-based discrimination.”

Titled “Readying the Rape Rack: Feminism and the Exploitation of Non-Human Reproductive Systems,” the paper was published Friday in a journal called Dissenting Voices, which is published and edited by the Women’s and Gender Studies program at the College at Brockport State University of New York.

The published piece aims at discussing the “sexual exploitation of non-human bodies, specifically dairy cows.” The author notes that “as a vegan and animal rights activist,” she feels compelled to reveal the “feminist aspects of animal agriculture,” a topic she says is unfortunately “under-researched,” but is nonetheless important because “the same way women’s health has been at stake for years, a dairy cow’s reproductive system has been poked and prodded.”

According to the publication, “the dairy industry is a host for sex-based discrimination,” and a “site where sexual assault and objectification based on biological makeup are highly prevalent but ignored as we choose to neglect non- humans with whom we share a planet.”

The paper argues that “in order to fully fight gendered oppression,” society must also address the plight of dairy cows, which it asserts are “still subjects to sex-based discrimination and violence,” despite their voices being “not always lifted or comprehensible.”

Blah, blah, blah, that’s enough of that.

The paper is based on the fact that you can’t milk bulls (even transgendered bulls?). We read the actual paper but couldn’t find information about NYU pushing it, although they are crazy enough to do it.

So, independent reporter Tim Pool has a video up about it. He thinks it’s a hoax but, he appears to be wrong, since it’s listed on the college of Brockport site.

This is where we are today. Vegans in particular, of which the author is one, put up articles about this ‘exploitation’ on a regular basis.