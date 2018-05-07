MeToo Schneiderman Resigns Within Hours of Awful Sexual Assault Allegations

The New York Times is reporting that hours after four women accused the #MeToo Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman, of seuxal assault, he has resigned.

“It’s been my great honor and privilege to serve as attorney general for the people of the State of New York,” Mr. Schneiderman said in a statement. “In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me.

“While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.”

It’s a stunning fall for a member of the Resistance and a #MeToo champion for women.

Four women said they were choked, hit, slapped, and one was threatened with death. One said he told her he’d tap her phones if she broke up with him.

All the women in the article, who had been romantically involved with Mr. Schneiderman, said the violence was not consensual.

Schneiderman denied the accusations and said the acts were consensual, but Governor Cuomo wasn’t buying it and called for him to resign.

“My personal opinion is that, given the damning pattern of facts and corroboration laid out in the article, I do not believe it is possible for Eric Schneiderman to continue to serve as attorney general,” Mr. Cuomo said.

Senator Gillibrand followed up Cuomo’s statement.

The Times wrote: The call was echoed by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who led the charge to oust Al Franken from the Senate. “The violent actions described by multiple women in this story are abhorrent,” she said in a statement. “Based on this extensive and serious reporting, I do not believe that Eric Schneiderman should continue to serve as attorney general.

#MeToo AG

Also from the Times: Mr. Schneiderman had been previously outspoken about women’s issues, announcing, for instance, a lawsuit against the company once run by the former filmmaker Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of decades of sexual misconduct. “We have never seen anything as despicable as what we’ve seen right here,” Mr. Schneiderman said then.

Schneiderman has politicized the office of attorney general, using it to settle scores with the Trumps. He even hoped to imprison climate doubters.

And on Monday evening, Mr. Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., dug up an old tweet from Mr. Schneiderman in which he said “No one is above the law” and tweeted at him, “You were saying???”