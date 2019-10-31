Now-former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif) blamed the President and Republicans for what she called a “double standard” in politics that allegedly punished her while letting President Trump and others off the hook.

She just can’t accept blame, even after everyone told her it’s not cool to sleep with two young staffers/underlings, one as young as 22.

Among other things, she said Republicans used her nude photos for their entertainment.

“I am leaving now because of a double standard,” she said. “I am leaving because I no longer want to be used as a bargaining chip. I’m leaving because I didn’t want to be pedaled by papers and blogs and websites, used by shameless operatives for the dirtiest gutter politics that I’ve ever seen — and the right-wing media to drive clicks and expand their audience by distributing intimate photos of me — taken without my knowledge, let alone my consent — for the sexual entertainment of millions.”

She is the one who had a three-way affair which included an underling, leaving them for another young staffer. So, what does she do? She points the finger at others. Not cool.

Ms. Hill is the one with the issue.

Hill claimed that she was leaving as men remained in Congress, the Oval Office, and the Supreme Court after being “credibly accused of acts of sexual violence.” That was an obvious attack on President Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. There is zero evidence against the Justice and there’s no proof against either.

The former rep isn’t even telling the truth about why she is leaving. The Speaker told her to go.

Claiming it’s a “misogynist culture” that caused her problems, Hill played the victim and said she had to leave to protect the ones she loves and herself.

She definitely can’t take responsibility for her actions, at least not in this situation. Hill’s a terrible role model. Hasta la vista baby.

.@KatieHill4CA says that the “right-wing media” exposed her scandal of sleeping with her staffers “for the sexual entertainment of millions” and used it as a distraction from the impeachment inquiry. “I am leaving now because of a double standard.” pic.twitter.com/HY9t9JZjel — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 31, 2019

The left mourns her, she was a rising star.