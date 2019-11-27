Mexican Cartels Are Here, Living Among Us

President Trump told Bill O’Reilly yesterday that he “absolutely” plans to designate the cartels, the transnational criminal organizations, as terrorist groups. He noted all the families who have been destroyed by these cartels.

Mexico doesn’t want that designation and is concerned that there will be unwanted intervention by the United States. Meanwhile, President Obrador is making no progress in defeating these criminal organizations. In fact, they’re growing in power.

Most of Mexico is now controlled by these gangs:

Look at what is happening in the United States. Most of the map is covered by the Sinaloa cartel in particular. They control drugs and trafficking in the United States.

Keep in mind that Democrats, especially the Squad are demanding the abolishment of ICE.

Former DEA Chief Derek Maltz has been trying to sound the alarm for years. We won’t have help from Mexico. The President is too weak and the government is too corrupt.

Mexico Will Reject U.S. Designations of Cartels as Terrorists, Says AMLO. Mexico may be a good trading partner but the US needs to focus first on the US and the citizens dying at record numbers. AMLO is very soft and the Govt is very corrupt. 💰💰🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/d5dnDJRky8 — Derek Maltz Sr (@derekmaltz_sr) November 26, 2019

Designating an entity as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), which is done by the State Department, provides the United States with additional tools to combat whatever entity that it gives the designation to, including:

It is unlawful for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to a designated FTO.

Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to, and in certain circumstances removable from, the United States.

The Secretary of the Treasury may require U.S. financial institutions possessing or controlling any assets of a designated FTO to block all transactions involving those assets.

Supports U.S. efforts to curb terrorism financing and to encourage other nations to do the same;

Stigmatizes and isolates designated terrorist organizations internationally;

Deters donations or contributions to and economic transactions with named organizations;

Heightens public awareness and knowledge of terrorist organizations; and

Signals to other governments U.S. concern about named organizations.