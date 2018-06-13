Mexican Drug Cartel Caught in Ohio With Enough Fentanyl to Kill 4 Million

Ohio law enforcement made a series of arrests and drug seizures, including enough fentanyl to “kill 3 or 4 million” Americans, in Clark County Tuesday.

The 20 pounds of Fentanyl was seized from four Mexican nationals. Think about that and consider that our borders are wide open.

The majority of the drugs, worth $3.6 million on the street, were found hidden in a car dashboard. One hundred pounds of marijuana and $150,000 was also seized. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin, MSN reported.

According to the Dayton Daily News, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said: “What you’re looking at here is enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman, and child in the Miami Valley. In fact, even beyond the Miami Valley. I think this is enough to kill 3 [million] or 4 million in the state of Ohio.”

He added: “They (the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force) are going right at the members of the cartel.

The drug crisis is in the urban plantations and the tony suburbs.

The MSN reports: In March, 12 individuals connected to the cartel were indicted in the small city of Middletown located between Cincinnati and Dayton. They allegedly distributed fentanyl and heroin from Mexico and sent laundered cash back to the cartel in Mexico.

The numbers dying from cartel drugs is doubling in many of our cities and towns in less than a decade. It’s not prescriptions or greedy doctors, it’s the cartels who now live in our neighborhoods among us.

“This is another example of the ongoing battle against drug cartels bringing in illegal drugs into our communities,” Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer said. “We recognize collaboration through federal, state and local partnerships are necessary to have a significant impact on the criminal organizations in Montgomery County and the Miami Valley.”

“There is a Mexican drug cartel and the Montgomery Co. Bulk Drug Task Force is fighting them every single day.” pic.twitter.com/r6mByyYXx4 — Shavon Anderson (@ShavonFox45Now) June 12, 2018