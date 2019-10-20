Mexican President’s tough message: ‘The cartel is in charge here’

The son of El Chapo was recently captured by Mexican forces and that set off a stunning show of force by the cartel with machine guns and rocket launchers this past week. They outgunned the Mexican forces.

The city of Culiacán was rocked on Thursday after troops captured the son of jailed drug lord Joaquín Guzmán Loera, known as El Chapo. His son, Ovidio Guzmán Lopez, is one of many of the notorious kingpin’s children who live in the area.

Another one of El Chapo’s sons called up cartel members to begin a siege on Culiacán, according to the New York Times.

Trucks with large mounted machine guns appeared, along with rocket launchers and rocket-powered grenades. Many civilians in the city captured on video [see below] the mayhem and violence which ended in the deaths of at least seven and injured more than a dozen.

THE CARTEL IS IN CHARGE

The President of Mexico surrendered and freed Ovidio.

Raúl Benítez, a security expert at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, said that this another example of extreme violence displayed by the cartels this year. He criticized the president for his decision to pull back and surrender to the cartel.

“The government was forced to accept the cartel’s control over the city and not confront them,” Benítez said. “To the people of Culiacán, the president is sending a very tough message: The cartel is in charge here.”

President Obrador felt it was the only alternative.

“Decisions were made that I support, that I endorse because the situation turned very bad and lots of citizens were at risk, lots of people and it was decided to protect the life of the people,” said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Friday. “You cannot value the life of a delinquent more than the lives of the people.”

IT’S HERE, BABY

This is the same cartel traveling back-and-forth into the United States with their opioids and fentanyl. This transnational gang has an alliance with Red China’s criminal gangs to deliver fentanyl to Americans.

Cartels are spreading throughout the United States and they even live among us. They particularly seek out children for addiction.

The Beltway elites push back against the President attempting to declare these cartels terrorists, while narco-terrorists are expanding throughout our country. The politicians aren’t concerned about our borders, they care about Syria’s alone.

THE HORRIFYING VIDEOS

Bit by bit, Mexico is being taken over by the cartels. In fact, it appears to be too late already.

The video shows that #ElChapo‘s cartel gunmen in #Culiacán use heavy arms – M249 Para machine gun and M72 LAW anti-tank rocket-propelled grenade launcher. 90% of these weapons are from the US!pic.twitter.com/gU38apoVzI — Sonia Tovar (@LatinoInNevada) October 18, 2019

Heavy rounds of fire took place between Mexican security forces and armed men after authorities tried to arrest the son of drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán. The gun battle took place in broad daylight in Culiacán and sent residents running to take cover. pic.twitter.com/JwsboMiyWl — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 18, 2019

my brother and i thought maybe the #Culiacan stories were blown out of proportion but this morning our family sent us this from their house in culiacán. pic.twitter.com/JeWcsjZC5v — el chedraui (@stephanieforevr) October 18, 2019

To all those people who love to ask me about growing up in Culiacan. Who binge-watch all those narco shows and romanticize the capos. This is the reality of it. What real people in the real world have to endure. #Culiacan #PrayForCuliacan pic.twitter.com/UIvDktcru9 — Natalia Sandoval (@curiousnats) October 18, 2019