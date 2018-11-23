Mexican Reporter Exposes the Migrant Caravan

Mexican citizens are fighting against the illegal immigrants coming from Central America and other South American countries. They too want to keep their sovereignty. Criminals are pouring into Tijuana, attacking police and committing crime.

Mexicans have deported a number of them, but there are thousands more.

The media is silent.

Paloma for Trump, a Mexican-American reporter, is checking on the latest report that 35 buses took migrants into the United States. When she has more information, we’ll report it.