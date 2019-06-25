Mexico Embarrasses Do-Nothing Dems, Fights Illegal Immigration on the Border

Mexico has sent 15,000 troops to the border to stem the flow of illegal aliens into the United States, a move Vice President Mike Pence said is more than Democrats in Congress have done.

Actually, Democrats have done nothing — literally nothing — they clearly want open borders.

“In the northern part of the country, we have deployed a total of almost 15,000 troops composed of National Guard elements and military units,” Secretary of Defense Luis Sandoval said.

Another 2,000 Mexican National Guard members have been dispatched to Mexico’s southern border with Belize and Guatemala. That is in addition to the 5,000 already at the border.

Huge caravans of migrants from Central American countries have been walking through Mexico on their way to the U.S. border, which Mexico now says it will seek to stop. They were giving them pass-through visas.

Pence praised Mexico for the move, and called out the worthless Democrats.

“Mexico is keeping its promise & now sending 15,000 troops to border to help with crisis. Meanwhile, Dems won’t fund beds for migrant children. Mexico continues to do more than Congressional Dems to secure our border, and its time for them to STEP UP!” Pence wrote on Twitter.

It is very clear: we have a CRISIS on our southern border. More than a million people are expected to come across our border this year and the vast majority are families bringing children with them in order to exploit the loopholes in our asylum laws. pic.twitter.com/VCpInHqvtH — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) June 24, 2019