Mexico Released the Agreement with the US

In return for the U.S. not imposing 5% tariffs on all Mexican products, the Mexican government will deploy up to 6,000 National Guard troops to its southern border with Guatemala and allow more U.S. asylum seekers to stay within the country.

“Here’s the agreement. A very simple agreement,” Trump said to reporters on Tuesday, waiving a folded piece of paper. “This is one page of a very long and very good agreement for both Mexico and the United States.”

Mexico has now revealed what’s on the paper.

The supplementary agreement states that if the U.S. deems, after 45 days from the joint declaration, that Mexico has still not sufficiently managed the illegal immigration crisis, “Mexico will take all necessary steps under domestic law to bring the agreement into force.”

Additionally, the side agreement reveals that Mexico has left the door open to becoming a “safe third country,” an option their government had adamantly opposed before the start of the negations.

An open door is probably meaningless. Mexico is untrustworthy, but the President has no support to do anything to stop the illegal crossings. Mexico is a narco-state and they make out with cartels and the poor sending money home from the U.S. The cartels are making billions of dollars off drug-addled Americans.

