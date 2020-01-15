Michael Avenatti Arrested Again During a Cali Bar Hearing

The Feds perp-walked Michael Avenatti out of a California Bar Association hearing today. He was arrested by the IRS during a break in a disciplinary hearing in Los Angeles over allegations that the almost Democrat presidential candidate scammed a client out of $840,000.

They took him to jail at about 6 p.m. outside the State Bar Court, where the State Bar of California has initiated proceedings against him.

Avenatti’s lawyer Dean Steward confirmed the arrest and said he will likely have a bail hearing at 2 p.m. tomorrow in Magistrate’s Court in Santa Ana.

There are no details on the warrant.

Avenatti’s lawyers had to explain to the court that he would not return due to circumstances in a criminal matter in Orange County.

The Trump-hating former cable news hero and porn lawyer was a Brian Stelter choice for president.

Tom Mrozek, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, told Fox News that Avenatti was arrested on suspicion of violating his pre-trial release.

The hearing today was over allegations that he misappropriated $840,000 from a client, Gergory Barela. Avenatti was supposed to travel to New York Tuesday night for his criminal trial over his alleged plot to extort $25 million from sports apparel giant Nike.

MORE INFORMATION

Just moments ago ex-Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti was taken out of the California State Bar Court in LA the custody of federal agents. pic.twitter.com/cU8sM4DUw1 — Jason McGahan (@JasonMcGahan) January 15, 2020

A bit more here about Avenatti’s arrest today while he was in the middle of disciplinary bar proceedings. The feds say he violated the terms of his pre-trial release in one of the criminal cases against him. But no more detail than that for now, though. https://t.co/BHbdXHn3Vv — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) January 15, 2020

Again??? He would have been more entertaining on tonight’s #demdebate than these jokers. What happened? Michael Avenatti Arrested by Feds at California State Bar Hearing https://t.co/87uhv63hIH — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 15, 2020