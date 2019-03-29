Michael Avenatti Tweets His Way Through Don Jr Speech

Donald Trump Jr. spoke at the Trump rally last night and ramped up the crowd talking about Michael Avenatti. He said Avenatti’s presidential campaign was short-lived. “Michael Avenatti went from Avenatti 2020 to Avenatti 20 to 25.”

Avenatti, who has protected his tweets, tweeted his way through it.

THE AVENATTI TWEETS