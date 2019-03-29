Michael Avenatti Tweets His Way Through Don Jr Speech

By
S.Noble
-
0

Donald Trump Jr. spoke at the Trump rally last night and ramped up the crowd talking about Michael Avenatti. He said Avenatti’s presidential campaign was short-lived. “Michael Avenatti went from Avenatti 2020 to Avenatti 20 to 25.”

Avenatti, who has protected his tweets, tweeted his way through it.

THE AVENATTI TWEETS

Leave a Reply