Michael Brown’s Mother Goes from Rioting to Running for Ferguson City Council

Lezley McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown, is running for the City Council in Ferguson. Michael Brown was shot by a police officer as he was charging him. Brown had assaulted the officer and tried to grab his gun only moments before.

The ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’ Black Lives Matter movement grew out of the months-long riots that ensued in Ferguson.

When the grand jury refused to indict the innocent officer, she screamed and sobbed. She had been walking around with ‘Indict Now’ buttons and ‘Justice for Michael’ hats.

The ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’ slogan was invented by Brown’s friend and accomplice in a crime they had just committed prior to Brown’s death.

It is tragic that Mrs. McSpadden lost her son, but her qualifications for the job are greatly lacking unless rioting is a requirement.

RIOTS AND LEFTISM

McSpadden and Brown’s father Louis Head incited a riot in Ferguson.

She and other family members also joined with “grassroots organizations” – code for communist and socialist organizations – to press the U.N. to intervene in “U.S. police violations of the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment”.

Organizers announced that, in the “absence of justice from the local, state, and federal government,” they submitted a brief to the United Nations, which was made available to the public. The grassroots organizations HandsUpUnited, Organization for Black Struggle (U.N. affiliate), and Missourians Organizing for Reform and Empowerment traveled to Geneva, Switzerland to formally present the document to the global body of thugs.

McSpadden also reportedly led a group of 20-30 people to beat up Michael Brown’s grandmother for selling Michael Brown T-shirts in a Ferguson lot and making money off her son’s death. McSpadden faced possible felony charges at the time – her mob stole the goods.

A fine, upstanding citizen.