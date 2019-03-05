Michael Cohen Might Have Told Another Lie

According to a report by The New York Post, the infamous Michael Cohen hinted that he wanted the President to pardon him. The conversation came up last April when both sides tried to determine what files were protected by attorney-client privilege after the FBI raid.

Via the NY Post:

Michael Cohen’s lawyer talked about a potential pardon with attorneys for President Trump last spring — and now the discussions are part of a sweeping investigation by House Democrats, according to a report Tuesday.

Attorneys for both sides met weeks after the FBI raided Cohen’s home, office and hotel room in April 2018 as part of its probe into campaign finance crimes, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Their conversations are now among the hoard of documents requested Monday by the House Judiciary Committee in its probe into the president and his associates. They’re demanding records from more than 80 people and businesses related to Trump.

The pardon conversation came up as Cohen’s lawyer at the time, Stephen Ryan, and Trump’s lawyers were working together to determine whether the files that were seized were protected by attorney-client privilege.

It was slapped down by the President’s legal team, Jay Sekulow, Rudy Giuliani, and Joanna Hendon.

Stephen Ryan, Cohen’s lawyer at the time, insinuated that Cohen might be inclined to cooperate with federal prosecutors in Manhattan if a pardon wasn’t on the table.

That from the man who said he’s putting country and family first over loyalty to the President. This guy said he would take a bullet for the President.

He also said during his testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee that he never asked for a pardon.

“I have never asked for, nor would I accept, a pardon from President Trump,” Cohen said.

Parsing words?

He hardly deserves a pardon. He committed several crimes that had nothing to do with the President.