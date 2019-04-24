Michael Cohen says he didn’t commit some of the crimes he copped to

President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen reportedly told comedian Tom Arnold that he is not guilty of some of the charges for which he pleaded guilty. He expressed frustration at the length of his sentence and a lack of support from those in Washington.

In recordings of a March phone call Arnold provided to The Wall Street Journal, Cohen decried being “a man all alone” in Washington while insisting that some of the charges, including one related to his home equity line of credit (HELOC), were lies.

“There is no tax evasion,” he told Arnold, according to the Journal. “And the HELOC? I have an 18 percent loan-to-value on my home. How could there be a HELOC issue? How? Right? … It’s a lie.”

“I love this woman, and I am not going to let her get dragged into the mud of this crap,” Cohen added, referring to his wife, who he said was also targeted by prosecutors. “And I never thought the judge was going to throw a three-year fricking sentence.”

There were reports that Mueller threatened to throw her in jail for decades.

HE’S DISAPPOINTED IN THE DC DEMS

Cohen thought the [Democrats] in Congress would have sent a letter to D.C. asking for leniency after he helped them during the hearings. However, he did lie and that didn’t help. Although, Democrats used his testimony as grounds for their investigations on the committee level.

“You would think that you would have folks, you know, stepping up and saying, ‘You know what, this guy’s lost everything,’ ” Cohen said, according to the Journal, appearing to refer to the lawmakers.

“My family’s happiness, and my law license,” Cohen reportedly continued. “I lost my business … my insurance, my bank accounts, all for what? All for what? Because Trump, you know, had an affair with a porn star? That’s really what this is about.”

Cohen is set to begin a three-year prison sentence soon after pleading guilty last year to a number of financial crimes.

He could be telling the truth. Mueller and his team of Democrats were ruthless.

Among other charges, he pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations related to his payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, two women who alleged affairs with Trump.

That is a non-crime but he pleaded to it so the officials could try to nab Trump with it. Cohen was roasted on his own petard.

This should be checked out though. Mueller’s sketchy.