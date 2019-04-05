Michael Cohen thinks he found a free get out of jail pass — 14 million files

Hillary’s ally and friend, Lanny Davis is also Michael Cohen’s lawyer. Michael Cohen was Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. Cohen now says a newly-discovered hard drive will be of interest to congressional committees but not if Cohen goes to jail.

THE STORY

Lanny Davis wrote in an emailed statement Thursday evening that Cohen had recently obtained a hard drive containing “14 million files” related to his personal business and the Trump Organization which investigators could be interested in viewing, while cautioning that Cohen heading to prison would disrupt his ability to provide Congress with information.

“Michael Cohen’s recent public and closed-door testimony to Congressional committees have triggered additional areas for investigation by law enforcement authorities and the Congress,” Davis wrote.

“In fact, Mr. Cohen has recently obtained a hard drive with 14 million files from his computers and phones over the past 10 years, which we believe has significant value to the various congressional oversight and investigation committees,” Davis continued. “Yet Michael Cohen is the only person in the Trump organization who has been prosecuted.”

The sleazy operators won’t let this ever end.

