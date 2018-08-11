Michael Moore Says His Film Will “Bring Trump [the “Last President”] Down”

Leftist filmmaker Michael Moore says that his new fake “documentary,” Fahrenheit 11/9, will help “bring Trump down.” On the other hand, on Real Time with Bill Maher, he also predicts that President Trump will “win the 2020 election” and be the “last president.”

It’s hard to know what he means by Trump will be the “last president”. Maybe he thinks the world will end with global warming or perhaps he thinks Trump will be president for life. Moore has made the latter comment a number of times.

Perhaps he’s just being honest — once communism takes over, there won’t be elections.

If his film is going to bring Trump down, how will he win in 2020?

His documentary is just another hit piece like Farenheit 911. It will be filled with melodramatic lies from a useful idiot.

“I’m finishing my movie and getting it out before the midterms because I want millions of people to get to the polls. We’re going to bring Trump down,” Moore added amid a discussion of the importance of preventing Trump from appointing a second justice to the Supreme Court. “This judge goes through, for all of our lives, it’s a Right court,” he said melodramatically. “That’s it, it’s over.”

Maher pointed out that there’s little preventing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from simply holding a confirmation hearing prior to the midterms, Moore was defiant. “We have to find ways to stop that vote from happening,” he said. “I’ll join a million other people surrounding the United States Capitol.

As is the case with many of these Communists, he’s a one-percenter who lovesd making money and has been accused of being money-obsessed by a former business manager.

These are few of the comrades he supports.