Michelle O and Mueller’s friend Bill Barr assail President Trump

In the aftermath of yesterday’s disastrous rally turned into a riot by a small mob, Bill Barr assailed President Trump in one biting sentence, accusing him of betraying his office and supporters.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr did absolutely nothing for an entire year while Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioted, looted, burned cities, assaulted innocent bystanders, and tore down statues.

Barr did nothing about the coup and allowed the Durham investigation to drag on, running out the clock.

He did nothing about the corrupt election processes, although he admitted the mail-in voting was corrupt.

According to Catherine Herridge of CBS News, Barr said, about Trump, “Orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable. The President’s conduct yesterday was a betrayal of his office and supporters.”

He didn’t organize a mob. President Trump called on supporters to back him because he works for them and has sacrificed a great deal for them. Never once did he call for a riot.

Michelle Obama also put out a harsh statement. Not much for free speech, she wants Big Tech to ban President Trump, but it’s too late. They already did it.

She made sure to praise Raphael Warnock, a communist who said he wants to burn down the American Empire. That’s okay, apparently.

So is anyone in the media or gov going to disavow Bernie Sanders because one of his supporters shot a sitting congressman? I thought we were disassociating from politicians who’s rhetoric and actions lead to violence against government officials? Wouldn’t that be patriotic? https://t.co/EaSbKP89rk — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 7, 2021

STAFF RESIGN

Mark Meadows resigned on a gracious note about what an honor it was to serve President Trump.

On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced her resignation, becoming the first to leave President Trump’s Cabinet since the attack. Trump’s former chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, and top European and Russian official on the National Security Council Ryan Tully were also among those who resigned on Thursday. Others, including First lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, quit on Wednesday.

They are afraid they will never get to work again, no doubt. Democrats don’t want any of their opponents ever to hold another job.

