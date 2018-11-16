Michelle O Says Their Presence in the WH “Caused Fear and Resentment”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama writes in her memoir, Becoming, that her husband’s presidency “contributed to a reactionary sense of fear and resentment” among some Americans.

Michelle is suggesting Republicans feared and resented them because they are black. She has that all wrong. It had nothing to do with them per se, it’s their Marxist ideology. We were afraid Barack was going to give the country away and he did try.

Obama launched her book tour on Tuesday evening with Oprah Winfrey at Chicago’s United Center in front of a crowd of about 14,000. Before her book tour kicked off, ABC News anchor Robin Roberts interviewed her. That’s when she spilled about how fearful her opponents are.

“Our presence in the White House had been celebrated by millions of Americans, but it also contributed to a reactionary sense of fear and resentment among others,” a hatred that was “old and deep and as dangerous as ever,” she writes. “We lived with it as a family, and we lived with it as a nation. And we carried on, as gracefully as we could.”

It couldn’t just be that we didn’t like their ideology. It has to be that there is something wrong with us.

Former President Barack Obama has in the past accused Trump of “just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years.”

“A fear and anger that’s rooted in our past, but it’s also born out of the enormous upheavals that have taken place in your brief lifetimes,” Barack Obama said at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

That’s not true. The problem is he’s a Marxist and he was fundamentally transforming our country. He’s still working on it.