Michelle Obama says people all over the world see Barack as the President

Michelle Obama sounded fairly egotistical at the Obama Foundation Summit at the Illinois Institute of Technology. She discussed the presidential ‘library’ [that isn’t really a library, but rather a training ground for young rebels].

The former First Lady said that people all over the world feel that Barack Obama is their president and they could have put that library anywhere.

[Except in the park in Chicago. The residents don’t want it and are suing to stop it.]

She said, “Barack’s presidential library could have been anywhere in the world because there are so many people who feel like he is their president all over the world. New York wanted it; Hawaii wants it; because it’s also an economic engine because it will be a visited presidential library. Because it’s going to be alive. It’s a first. So we had to think of where will we put this resource, because it will be a resource.” [It won’t hold books]

They couldn’t put it anywhere. They don’t even want it in Chicago. Residents say it is ugly and takes over the park. The lawsuit was resuscitated in May and it’s possible Mr. Obama won’t get his library in the park.