Michelle Says Barack Made It Look Too Easy, “If the Black Man Can Do It”

At the Essence Festival on Saturday, former first lady Michelle Obama refused to comment on the Kamala Harris-Joe Biden “dust-up.”

“I’ve been doing this rodeo far too long,” Obama responded to interviewer Gayle King’s question about the tiff. “And no comment.”

The former first lady also said she and her husband would not be endorsing any candidate from the crowded field, saying they would support whoever wins the primary.

“Barack and I are going to support whoever wins the primary, so … our primary focus is letting the primary process play out because it’s very early,” she said. “I mean, that’s one of the things that we learned in the campaign. It is early; it’s like trying to figure out who’s winning the World Series on the first seven games. I mean that’s where we are right now, it is so early.”

Biden had said a while back that he asked Barack Obama to not endorse him as it would look like he was “putting his thumb on the scale.” Few believed Biden and saw it as a way for him to claim Obama is endorsing him.

Michelle Obama did insult the man now in the White House.

“The leader of the free world, with a tweet, can start a war, can crush an economy, can change the future of our children,” she said. “It is a real job which requires deep seriousness and focus.”

Actually, Trump hasn’t done that but her husband has.

Then she said Barack made the presidency look easy.

“I fear that sometimes people might have thought that Barack made it look easy, so it must be easy, It’s kind of like, I guess if the black guy can do it, anybody can do it. And that’s not true,” she said to laughs from the mostly African American crowd.

Barack didn’t do anything except drag us closer to socialism. He did start the war in Libya and accelerate others. He also made us live with an anemic recovery, but fortunately, President Trump did have a magic wand.

There is real fear in some quarters that Michelle Obama will jump into the race if the other candidates can’t draw enthusiasm. It’s everyone on the right’s nightmare.