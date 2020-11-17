Mighty Dominion’s all over the place

It is so coincidental that the liberal/leftist states or those moving left use Dominion. Are they too powerful? Maybe it’s time for paper ballots. It’s worth a march on D.C.

Maybe they didn’t do anything untoward, but they could. Are we letting machines become too powerful? We did let Facebook and Twitter become our rulers, let’s not do it with electitions.

“Texas doesn’t use Dominion”. Yes it does. Smartmatic and EsS and Hart all use dominion SW. https://t.co/KuqCR7Oxrr. It’s called digging. Researching for facts. pic.twitter.com/dQRMb53TTo — MG Show (@intheMatrixxx) November 17, 2020

For now, fight to the bitter end.

There has never been a more accurate meme, possibly ever.

This speaks exactly as to what is happening in America right now with tech censorship. Joe Biden is literally and legally NOT the President-elect. pic.twitter.com/lJugNTDOF0 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 17, 2020