Mighty Dominion’s all over the place

By
M. Dowling
-
0

It is so coincidental that the liberal/leftist states or those moving left use Dominion. Are they too powerful? Maybe it’s time for paper ballots. It’s worth a march on D.C.

Maybe they didn’t do anything untoward, but they could. Are we letting machines become too powerful? We did let Facebook and Twitter become our rulers, let’s not do it with electitions.

For now, fight to the bitter end.

