Mika: “It’s Out Job” to Control What People Think

Joe Scarborough and his wife, Mika Brezinski discussed Elon Musk’s move to buy Twitter on their show. With their usual arrogance, they claimed they were afraid that Mr. Musk believes he could control what people think and “that’s our job.”

The media does seem to believe that. We’ve heard it before.

Fredo – Chris Cuomo – said something similar when Hillary’s emails were leaked. “Remember, it is illegal to possess these stolen documents. It is different from the media. So everything you learn about this, you are learning from us.” he said.

Watch:

“[Elon] could actually control what people think… that is our job” 😮 pic.twitter.com/Rz4TYJbf7s — heidi (@HeidiBriones) April 15, 2022

Mika and Joe said the same thing in 2017 when they complained about Donald Trump allegedly trying to control what people think.

She said this about Mr. Trump: “Well, I think that the dangerous, you know, edges here are that he is trying to undermine the media and trying to make up his own facts. And it could be that while unemployment and the economy worsen he could have undermined the messaging so much that he can actually control exactly what people think. That is our job.”

Watch:

