Mike Benz Unravels the Horror Story That Is USAID

Former State Department official Mike Benz explained during a recent Newsmax appearance how the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) was able to operate in opposition to President Donald Trump during his first term.

The Director of the Foundation for Freedom Online, Mike Benz, appeared with David Harris Jr on Harris’s Newsmax 2 show. The show is called The Pulse. Harris asked Benz for the facts about USAID.

Mike Benz described USAID as one of the most disturbing in the federal government.

“USAID is one of the most disturbing organizations in the entire federal government. It may rank number one. In fact, USAID is under the cloak of being a humanitarian aid organization. [It is] designed to advance US foreign policy and is assigned the dirtiest tasks that the State Department can’t get caught doing, and that used to be done directly by the CIA.”

Because USAID can classify its cloak and dagger work as “discreet action” for democracy promotion rather than “covert action” requiring presidential sign-off, USAID can keep the President of the United States totally in the dark. This is how USAID hoodwinked Trump term 1.0 https://t.co/iVs1fxtu4v pic.twitter.com/a5hGoKFhg2 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 5, 2025

He said it essentially acts as a covert operations division like the CIA does. However, it operates without requiring a presidential finding to authorize a clandestine operation, which the CIA must secure. So it can perform the same operations without approval or oversight.

In other words, USAID was often engaged in “discreet action” to further democracy — rather than “covert action,” which would require the president’s approval. The agency could then operate as a rogue agency.

Benz blames the international scandals on USAID:

“Most of the international scandals involving spycraft have involved dealing with USAID rather than CIA. And if you understand the CIA’s history with money laundering, you’ll begin to get a glimpse at the size of the problem with USAID and why they won’t let either congressional oversight or Musk see their books.”

They have “struck the gold of corruption, the massive bank vault that holds all the dirty details and secrets of the left and the machine, maybe left and right,” Benz said.

Benz insists it’s Democrats and Internationalist Republicans involved, although most of the employees are Democrats. It supports nearly 100% left-wing causes.

“While the USAID employees contribute 97% to Democrats, the more pernicious concern, so far as I’m concerned, is actually the blob Republicans, the “Internationalist Republicans who profit off of exploiting the American empire for their own private gain. For example, Bill Kristol, the famous Never Trumper, who you know, likens the Maga people to terrorists. He is a part of an organization that receives millions of dollars from USAID. And so to the barricades, he goes to defend USAID.

“You find Liz Cheney was spawned out of USAID. USAID sister group, the National Endowment for Democracy, has a Democrat organization and a Republican organization, and that Republican organization, the International Republican Institute, gets about $100 million a year just for Republicans profiteering off of us.”

He said the problem is far deeper than wokeness. He explained that the National Endowment for Democracy is the constant companion of USAID. …

“[It] was born out of a USAID memo in 1982 to give birth to the National Endowment for Democracy. But when they overthrew the government of Bangladesh four months ago, in September 2024, these were leaked documents that were published in the Gray Zone just three months ago. The internal baseline assessment that the IRI submitted to the State Department was that the only groups that they could muster to form an opposition group against the sitting government were gay and transgender groups.

He accused USAID of supporting the Youth and student groups to topple the Bangladesh government:

“There were two racial minority groups within Bangladesh: youth and student groups, which predominantly listened to rap music. So what do they turn around and do? IRI, in tandem with USAID, funded Bangladeshi rap groups and transgender dance festivals and funded the local universities in order to push radicalization messages to overthrow the democratically elected government. But that was Republicans. That was the International Republican Institute, not the Democrats.

“And my concern is, if this were just a partisan issue, there’d be no problem shutting USAID down because right now, there’s going to be a legal fight over whether you can shut USAID down by executive order. This is one of the main contentions right now that Democrats are vowing to fight.

“But if you couldn’t do it through an executive order, you could do it through an act of Congress. The problem is, it’s going to be much harder to do it through an act of Congress because Republicans, Internationalist Republicans, who do foreign policy for personal profit, can form a majority coalition block with Democrats. That is, they can defect over to the Democrats and shoot down an attempt to legislate USAID out of existence. And the problem, again, is because they, either directly or indirectly, or their sponsors or donors are on the take.”

Benz concluded by adding, “If you understand the CIA’s history with money laundering, you’ll begin to get a glimpse of the size of the problem with USAID and why they won’t let either Congressional Oversight or DOGE see their books.”

Watch:

Fox News reports Liz Cheney, at one time, was an employee working at USAID. She left Congress after six years, with estimates ranging from $37 million to $44 million.

‼️ did you know… Liz Cheney served as a USAID officer in U.S. embassies, specifically working for the agency in positions related to Russia and Ukraine BEFORE and DURING during Trump’s first impeachment regarding the Russia hoax and the perfect Ukraine phone call with Zelensky.… pic.twitter.com/bOnf90oFU4 — The Rubber Duck ™ (@TheRubberDuck79) February 6, 2025

“The best thing that we can do right now is to pass the USAID bill that Ukrainians need so urgently to help them continue what they’re doing.” -Liz Cheney https://t.co/hrSs68uZH3 pic.twitter.com/dgsEkmR5K5 — Financelot (@FinanceLancelot) February 7, 2025

They think it doesn’t count if it goes through hoops to get to Bill Kristol. That used to be called money laundering.

Sarah Longwell purported to debunk this “insane conspiracy theory” in The Bulwark. In fact, she confirmed the USAID money was funneled to the organization she and Bill Kristol run. Full article is linked below. https://t.co/bRFxLAMY3F pic.twitter.com/DmscZYv9rQ — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) February 6, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email