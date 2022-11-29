Mike Lindell May Run to Chair the GOP

By Mark Schwendau

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he might launch a long-shot bid to unseat Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel after midterm election results where the RNC failed to take control of the Senate. Lindell called out McDaniel as having “failed in her leadership.”

He may mount a challenge to her remaining the head of the Grand Old Party (GOP) during the party’s late-January leadership election. Last week Lindell told the National File new publication, “we need someone who knows how to run a business to lead one of the most important organizations in our country.”

Lindell said in a live stream video last week that he wanted to hear from supporters about whether he should launch an RNC chairperson campaign, Newsweek magazine reported.

“One of the things I will tell you, you know, [we] will never ever stop to get rid of these machines and make this the best elections in world history in our country,” Lindell reportedly said during his talk. “We need someone, everybody, and I would step into that if God willing.”

Lindell recently attended 76-year-old former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign launch event at the Mar–Lago resort in Florida. Lindell and Trump have grown close over the last 3 to 4 years.

One of the problems with Lindell’s proposed plan, though, is the math. He is not among the 168 voting members of the RNC, and McDaniel allies recently told Politico nearly 100 members have already pledged to support her. Politico previously reported potential rivals to McDaniel to include outgoing Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who narrowly lost a challenge to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, and former Trump White House communications aide Mercedes Schlapp.

Lindell still has a defamation lawsuit from the Dominion voting machine company, asking for a $1.3 billion judgment against him. But Lindell has been gathering experts to prove his claims true and has filed a counter-suit. Dominion may have a tough time in court since Federal election laws require voting data to be archived for 20 months after an election. Dominion may have a problem as they have refused to release certain information citing their software and hardware as proprietary, but as an independent contractor to the Federal government, that argument may be in question. Dominion is also suing Fox News for alleged defamation.

On the positive side for Lindell, his business is booming after several retail outlets stopped selling his product line in their stores. Lindell began to ramp up his online sales and market through alternative news sources such as Right Side Broadcasting. Lindell joked about having to “cut out the middle man.”

Several Republicans have had a problem with McDaniel leading the Republican Party since she is the niece of U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, one of ten RINO Republicans to vote to impeach President Trump twice. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the Republican Party’s 2012 presidential candidate, has not always been popular with Republican voters but bearing false witness against President Trump with the Democrats really polarized him.

McDaniel became the RNC chairwoman in 2017 after working as chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party. President Trump has repeatedly credited McDaniel with helping him win in Michigan as part of his shocking 2016 upset victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

This is not the first time I have disagreed with Mitt, and I imagine it will not be the last. The bottom line is President Trump did nothing wrong, and the Republican Party is more united than ever behind him. I, along with the @GOP, stand with President Trump. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 5, 2020

McDaniel has been prolific fundraising for the RNC and a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump as RNC chair. Still, many feel she did not do enough in calling out “The Big Lie” as a false mockingbird storyline of “The Big Liars”, the Fake News Media.

Many Republicans do not think McDaniel has done enough to call out the election fraud of 2020, show support for Mike Lindell and others like him who have spent millions of dollars of their own money to expose the election fraud of 2020 and make Republican membership aware of such things as Mike Lindell’s symposiums and Dinesh D’Souza’s documentary film, “2000 Mules”.

To be blunt, Republicans want a response to Democrat election fraud similar to what Kari Lake is currently doing in Arizona.

