















The Washington Times reports the cyber expert on the “red team” hired by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell now says the key data underpinning the theory that China hacked the 2020 election unveiled at the Cyber Symposium is illegitimate.

Mr. Lindell said he had 37 terabytes of “irrefutable” evidence that hackers, who he said were backed by China, broke into election systems and switched votes in favor of President Biden.

The proof, he said, is visible in intercepted network data or “packet captures” that were collected by hackers and could be unencrypted to reveal that a cyberattack occurred and that votes were switched.

Josh Merritt is an expert on the cyber team hired by Mr. Lindell to examine the data for the symposium. Unfortunately, he told The Washington Times that packet captures are unrecoverable in the data and that the data, as provided, cannot prove a cyber incursion by China.

On the second day of the symposium, Mr. Merritt said the team can’t say it is “legitimate if we don’t have confidence in the information.”

Mr. Lindell delayed a scheduled unveiling of his evidence on Wednesday at the symposium.

He had offered $5 million to any in-person attendee who can disprove his claims. The offer is no longer on the table, Mr. Merritt said.

The Sentinel always said we believe there was corruption in the election. The changes before the election helped Biden win. The corruption was in the state laws altered, often illegally, before the election to favor Joe Biden. The mail-in balloting, ballot harvesting, unsecured drop boxes everywhere, and similar activities are notoriously unreliable. You can’t prove that after an election.

Related















