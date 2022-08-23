OPINION

Mike Lindell’s Moment of Truth Summit, Day 1, Hour 2

By Mark Schwendau

In this article we attempt to cover some of the highlights the second hour of My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s Moment of Truth Summit held this past weekend in Springfield, Missouri. Previously we covered highlights of the first hour here.

The entire Day One of the summit here:

“LIVE: The Moment of Truth Summit by Mike Lindell in Springfield MO 8-20-2022 – DAY ONE”

Some of the most important highlights of day 1, hour 2 of “How We Got here.”, included:

Host Mike Lindell welcomed attorney Jenna Ellis of the Donald Trump campaign to the stage for some of her thoughts and concerns on the 2020 General Election.

Ellis was homeschooled in a Christian household and thereafter attended Cedarville University, then transferred to Colorado State University where she studied journalism. In 2011, she received a J.D. degree from the University of Richmond School of Law.

She served as a former deputy district attorney in Weld County, Colorado and a former assistant professor of legal studies at Colorado Christian University. In private practice, she has litigated cases in state courts. In 2015, she self-published The Legal Basis for a Moral Constitution, a book arguing that the Constitution of the United States can only be interpreted in accordance with the Bible. Since 2018, Ellis has been widely regarded as a “constitutional law attorney” during cable news appearances, though The New York Times reported her background did not reflect such expertise and The Wall Street Journal reported she had no history in any federal cases. She writes them off as “fake news” as they tried to paint her as inexperienced when she has been practicing law for 10 years.

Another item of her fake online bios is where she claims the “fake news” media has characterized her as an “elite strike force team” to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election when she simply wanted to get to the truth of what happened in the 2020 election. While the “fake news” has made unsubstantiated claims about her (without evidence) that “she has made unsubstantiated claims that Trump was the actual winner of the election and drafted two memos falsely asserting vice president Mike Pence could change the results,” she has shamed them with facts and figures whereby they go silent.

Ellis stated that the first thing that shocked her was how people of the media, politicians, legal community and others got so angry with her for simply asking questions about the 2020 general election. She stated this is the only thing that allows us to have free and fair elections in this country, being able to question what transpired thereafter. She asks, “What is the problem with questioning any of this?!”

Mike Lindell asked, “Were you in disbelief at what you were seeing for evidence (of election fraud)?”

When Ellis talks, people have to listen, “Absolutely and you know I was with President Trump the night of the election and I was there at the White House and I have seen, for example, in Pennsylvania when he was up by 700,000 votes and then suddenly they stopped counting and then everybody wakes up and the Election is called for Biden. And then there were so many questions.”

Lindell mentioned Pennsylvania should have not been certified and their electors should have been recalled as their state had more voters than registered voters against both federal and state laws.

Ellis made the point that this was not about making President Trump the president for a second term as this became a legal matter whereby she had to shift gears and focus on the election.

She said the media seemingly conspired in what transpired as well as they kept declaring Joe Biden president before any states had certified their election returns and they refused to listen to anybody questioning the election outcomes. She said that they made their claims of Joe Biden being the president elect, “WITHOUT EVIDENCE”, to quote their mockingbird term which is now roundly regarded as a joke.

Ellis stated, we have a right to question this and challenge this in court in the interest of the United States of America. She said two lies the fake news media kept spewing was they (the Trump campaign) was trying to “overturn the election” or they were “putting our democracy in jeopardy”.

She mentioned how President Trump was treated so differently than any other presidential candidate previously and that is a big red flag for the future of this country.

Lindell asked Ellis if any of the news media did a reasonable job of reporting the election fraud for the facts of what it was and Ellis stated only Right Side Broadcasting and One America News Network were the only ones to continue to report the irregularities of the 2020 election as news and they then both got hit by the “cancel culture” for not following the preset narrative.

Ellis then asked the audience to give Mike Lindell credit for what he has been doing as he took a pretty good hit to his business for his work in investigating the 2020 election outcomes and the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Ellis then stated, “The reason Mike is doing this is because he cares about this country and he cares first, and foremost, about our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, AND THE TRUTH!”

Lindell went off on Republican Arizona Doug Ducey for calling the election of that state for Biden right in the middle of the hearing on what happened during the 2020 election in Arizona. Ellis and Lindell both found it odd that Ducey was completely unwilling to look at any of the evidence about election fraud in his state and seemingly just wanted to concede it to Joe Biden. They both endorse Kari Lake for Republican governor now for Arizona. Lindell mentioned Lake had once was a journalist for FOX News but quit doing to the fact she was prohibited from reporting news she wanted to report.

Lindell gave Jenna Ellis credit for getting the word out on the Lindell Summit as she was subpoenaed to appear on Georgia to appear on a case there. Her involvement in the case tricked the mainstream media into making mention of the Moment of Truth Summit she was about to attend for Lindell.

An example of the lefty fake news bias is in this CNN passage from their website:

CNN: “A judge in Colorado said on Tuesday that Jenna Ellis, an attorney who represented Donald Trump during and after the 2020 election, must appear before the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating the former President’s election schemes.”

Schemes?

It was not President Trump who did anything wrong in the 2020 election but there is a mountain of evidence persons threw the election to Joe Biden. It was Joe Biden who confessed in October of 2020 saying, “We have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” Why was this both reported as news and used to open an FBI and DOJ investigation? This was Joe Biden saying the silent part out loud as old senile people so often do.

The fake news media then (laughingly) said his comment “was taken out of context”. Really? How so?

Ellis made the point that if we do not have free and fair elections in this country; our democracy is really in peril. She mentioned all they wanted was a review of the election to investigated irregularities and laws that were knowingly broken before and during the election.

Ellis mentioned the President’s current spokesperson, Liz Harrington, who made a pretty brilliant quote which, once again, exposes the hypocrisy and lunacy of the left:

“There is now 87,000 new IRS agents that are going to audit you and yet we can’t audit our own elections? THAT’S INSANE!”

Lindell asked Ellis about the election hearings she spoke before and who she spoke before; state legislators, judges, or what.

Ellis said she appeared in four hearings before Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, and Georgia. She said she spoke before legislators. Ellis gave credit to Doug Mastriano of Pennsylvania who got the first hearing going in Pennsylvania and should be their next governor. The audience then applauded.

“He was the reason these hearings were able to take place because he organized the first one in Gettysburg and he simply said, ‘As a legislator it’s my obligation to represent my constituents and hear what these claims are and whether there is an issue or not.’”

Ellis said she felt the majority of Republicans in these states didn’t want to hear the evidence because they were too intimidated. She said they only had only 10 Republicans at each hearing. She said Michigan was the only one who has Democrats and Republicans at the hearing but she said the only purpose of the Democrats being there was to play the role of devil’s advocates.

Lindell correctly made a claim throughout the summit that he is not anti-Democrat and pro-Republican but simply is doing what he is doing to get to the truth and secure future elections. He mentioned how contrary to being against any one Democrat he is more disgusted with the Republicans who seemingly not only did not do the right thing in the election investigation but ran interference against him: Brad Raffensperger, Robin Voss, Doug Ducey, Brian Kemp, Chris Karr, etc.

Lindell mentioned how he was on the Jimmy Kimmel show and was attacked for 20 some minutes straight as a conspiracy theorist. Lindell said the video is still up on YouTube.

“Jimmy Kimmel’s Interview with Mike Lindell”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lindell mentioned how Kimmel asked him the question; If the shoe was on the other foot and it was not about your friend Trump, would he still be sounding the alarm?

Lindell told Kimmel, “Absolutely I would.”

Both Lindell and Ellis agreed this desired investigation of the 2020 election was not about partisan politics but simply trying to protect election integrity. Lindell also made comment the Democrats have warned us about the evils and problems of election theft using electronic voting machines for 18 years and he will be showing video clips of this throughout the summit.

Lindell wants to get rid of the computerized voting machines and have the nation go back to paper ballots counted at the local level and not at a centralized collection location.

Ellis exposed the bias of the media when she stated she produced some 9,000 pages for the January 6th committee of election workers and poll watchers who made sworn statements about irregularities and laws broken they witnessed in the 2020 general election and the media made mentions of this ZERO times. Ellis concluded, “They don’t want to cover this!”

Lindell then piled on this statement by mentioning the FBI made a public statement in 2021 on January 26th that there was no collusion between Trump supporters and went down at the Capitol building on January 6th and yet the media ignored that finding of the FBI. Lindell said this FBI statement essentially exonerated President Trump but that was not what the media wanted to hear. Mike Lindell said he has not been invited to the January 6th committee and they have not wanted to hear from him even though he has been asked to be invited. Ellis said she has been subpoenaed to appear but it will be in a closed door session the public will not be allowed to hear.

Ellis mentioned the cancel culture is now working to disbar 110 Trump lawyers involved in wanting the 2020 general election investigated and some are even being sued. She stated they are trying so hard to attack every single person who represented President Trump so lawyers will be intimidated to represent Republicans political candidates. Ellis said she won’t be intimidated.

Lindell concluded this session of “How We Got Here” encouraging everybody to pray for our nation’s lawyers that they will stand strong against this tyranny and corruption.

Jenna Ellis left asking everybody to donate money to the LindellLegalOffenseFund.org which is money used to defend Mike Lindell and lawyers such as herself from what is going on in this country relative to the weaponization of our legal system.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related