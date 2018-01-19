Million $$$ Reward for FISA Abuse Memo, ‘Are We America or KGB?’

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence shared the FISA abuse memo with their fellow congressmen and it is “so explosive” and “so damaging”, as many of them have characterized it, that they are demanding its immediate release.

REACTIONS

Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry said about the memo Thursday, “I believe the consequence of its release will be major changes in people currently working at the FBI and the DOJ” You think about, ‘is this happening in America or is this the KGB?’ That’s how alarming it is,” the Pennsylvania representative said.

He confirmed FISAgate as have so many others. Many are now calling it ObamaGate.

Rep. Lee Zeldin tweeted: “I read the classified # FISAmemo today & this needs to be released immediately as well as all of the relevant material that is sourced in the doc. The American public must be given the opportunity to view ALL of this right away!” He also confirmed FISAgate or should we call it Obamagate?

There is a Deep State, it is a corrupt DoJ and FBI, possibly State as well.

According to Fox News’ Sara Carter, the contents in the memo are so “explosive,” that it could end special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Rep. Matt Gaetz said the intelligence memo is “so alarming”, it must be “released immediately”. “Any American that would see this memo,” he said, “would feel that people like Rod Rosenstein or Bruce Ohr must be fired immediately.”

Rep. Steve King has called for the release of the FISA abuse memo. “The sickening reality has set in,” he tweeted. “I no longer hold out hope there is an innocent explanation for the information the public has seen. I have long said it is worse than Watergate.”

Rep. Mark Meadows read the FISA abuse memo and on the floor of the House he said, “What I saw is absolutely shocking.”

We need to know what tyrants did in our names, to our Republic.

It was over-classified to keep the public from seeing it. None of the Republican congressmen who saw it believe it’s top secret. All the Democrats want it kept secret.

The memo is alleged to show widespread abuse by the DoJ and FBI. Rep. Jim Jordan said the memo “is as bad as I thought it was.”

Rep. Gaetz said it is tantamount to a “palace coup”. The entire Mueller investigation is a fraud. The memo names names all “Americans need to see immediately”.

Rep. Gaetz added, “I believe people will go to jail.”

THERE IS A MILLION DOLLAR REWARD

Wikileaks offered a million dollars for the FISAgate memo.

#ReleaseTheMemo: Do you know someone who has access to the FISA abuse memo? Send them here: https://t.co/cLRcuIiQXz WikiLeaks will match reward funds up to $1m sent to this unique Bitcoin address: 3Q2KXS8WYT6dvr91bM2RjvBHqMyx9CbPMN or marked ‘memo2018’: https://t.co/lmsmphuH2N pic.twitter.com/j1YEkXqi2S — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 19, 2018

IT MUST BE RELEASED

Rep. Mark Meadows also viewed the memo: “I viewed the classified report from House Intel relating to the FBI, FISA abuses, the infamous Russian dossier, and so-called “Russian collusion.” What I saw is absolutely shocking.”

I viewed the classified report from House Intel relating to the FBI, FISA abuses, the infamous Russian dossier, and so-called “Russian collusion.” What I saw is absolutely shocking. This report needs to be released–now. Americans deserve the truth. #ReleaseTheMemo pic.twitter.com/oP2UNujKQL — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 19, 2018