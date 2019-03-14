Minn Dems Want to Dump Omar, the Orwellian Jew Hater

Minnesota Democrats are reportedly looking for someone to primary the divisive anti-Semite Ilhan Omar. After only two months in office, she has managed to become a target from her own leftist-wing.

Several progressive leaders in one of the most progressive districts have met to discuss the possibility. No likely candidates have appeared in this half-Somali-half-Jewish stronghold. The Hill wrote:

“There’s definitely some buzz going around about it, but it’s more a buzz of is anyone talking about finding someone to run against her than it is anyone saying they’re going to run against her or contemplate it. There’s definitely talk about people wanting someone to run against her,” said state Sen. Ron Latz (D), who represents a portion of Omar’s district.

“Our community is exasperated by Rep. Omar’s unfulfilled promises to listen and learn from Jewish constituents while seemingly simultaneously finding another opportunity to make an anti-Semitic remark and insult our community,” Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, having the opportunity to speak with her about that point didn’t dissuade her making that statement,” Hunegs told The Hill in an interview Wednesday. “We were appalled.”

“I’d be pretty uncomfortable supporting Rep. Omar right now, given what I’ve learned about her since the election and given her apparent inability to stop insulting Jews,” said Latz, who represents the city of St. Louis Park, home to a large Jewish population, and who supported Omar’s chief rival in the 2018 Democratic primary.

The good news is not all Democrats are anti-Semitic or enthusiastically support an anti-Semite.

SHE’S A HERO

The bad news is she will keep spreading anti-semitism and there is no one to go up against her.

The Ilhan Omar Affair is being hailed by the hard-left Nation as a victory for social movements and Palestinian [terrorist] rights.

She trashes Saudi Arabia because they act as a buffer with Iran, a terror nation that hopes to destroy Israel. And Democrats and the MSM do not question that.

Her lying ways catch up with her and no one in the media or the Democratic Party does a thing about it.

SHE PROBABLY MARRIED HER BROTHER

For example, there is credible evidence she married her brother while married to another man in a case of possible immigration fraud. Google it on this site. We have written about it extensively, so much so that Politifact contacted us and asked us for information which we gave them. And, guess what, they never published a thing!

WATCH: @glennbeck dives into the questionable past of Representative Ilhan Omar… Never miss an episode ==> https://t.co/MZzaybXbOo pic.twitter.com/2G4j2iqWlM — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) March 13, 2019

SHE LIES, GASLIGHTS, AND HATES

Another example of her deceitfulness was her attack in an interview on the beloved, sainted, knighted Barack Obama. She said he was as bad as Trump, only looked better.

She hates us all, you see. Then she tweeted that she has audio proving the reporter lied. Stupid is as stupid does, you know. The audio proved she trashed Obama and backed up everything the reporter said.

She simply deleted the tweet and pretended it never happened. One of her favorite tactics is gaslighting. She’s downright Orwellian.

But she did explain the difference between Obama and Trump. She told a Fox News reporter, Trump is not human, but apparently, she thinks Obama is.

She is a nasty, Jew-hating piece of work.

Rep. Omar on comparing Trump to Obama: Silly to equate the two, one is human the other is clearly not’ https://t.co/AlMOTVws89 — Sara Noble (@indiesentinel) March 12, 2019