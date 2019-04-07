Minnesota Gives Driver’s Licenses to People Here Illegally

Minnesota lawmakers approved a measure that would allow illegal immigrants in the state to obtain a driver’s license.

The bill, which passed the Democratic-controlled state House by 74-52 largely along party lines, represents a massive political victory for state Democrats who have been pushing for expanding all sorts of rights for illegal immigrants.

“Immigrants, whether they are documented or undocumented, are Minnesotans. They are part of the fabric of our communities,” said Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler. “It is time that we helped take away this shadow of not having a driver’s license.”

Minnesota has an automatic and online voter registration.

New York is moving closer to giving illegal aliens driver’s licenses along with a Motor Voter law so they can vote and we will never know they did.

When Winkler says, “undocumented are Minnesotans,” he is making them legal and non-criminals, even though neither is true.

The majority of these welcomed illegals are on welfare and will vote for the party of freebies. Soon, we will have a far-left one-party government.

This is part of the move to give them a form of amnesty and welcome more. The politicians are just giving our rights away to foreigners, something no other country does. In the end, the foreigners will decide our policies.