Misinformation Night Out Boycott

By Mark Schwendau

Acting president Joe Biden is scheduled to speak tomorrow night on national television, preempting regularly scheduled programming. Have you got any plans? No? Make some!

NBC News was (for some odd reason) the first to announce this upcoming nationally televised speech on September 1. Biden is to give his primetime speech from Independence Hall Thursday evening. While details of the exact time are nonexistent so far, many believe it will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Biden will deliver his “Soul of the Nation,” or, as the Democrats are calling it, “Battle for the Soul of the Nation” remarks outside in Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia. This is the place known as the birthplace of American democracy and where Biden announced his 2020 presidential campaign.

The speech comes one week after his Rockville, Maryland, speech, where he made his divisive partisan comments to a small group of Democratic donors;

“What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy.”

And;

“It’s not just Trump,” he went on, “it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the – I’m going to say something: It’s like semi-fascism.”

He also reiterated his big lie in an apparent effort to think if you repeat a lie often enough, pretty soon people believe it;

“In 2020, you and 81 million Americans voted to save our democracy. That’s why Donald Trump isn’t just a former president. He is a defeated former president.”

Biden, who once promised to be a uniter before he became a divider, said, “MAGA Republicans don’t just threaten our personal rights and economic security, they’re a threat to our very democracy.

They refuse to accept the will of the people. They embrace — political violence. They don’t believe in democracy,” he said. “This is why, in this moment, those of you who love this country — Democrats, independents, mainstream Republicans — we must be stronger, more determined, and more committed to saving America than the MAGA Republicans are to destroying America.”

Multiple Republicans have dismissed the upcoming partisan political speech as a ploy he should not be allowed to perform on primetime television.

“Biden has pitted neighbors against each other, labeled half of Americans as fascist, and tarnished any idea of his promise of ‘unity.’ Families are left with a recession, high gas prices, and a nation on the wrong track,” Emma Vaughn, Republican National Committee spokeswoman, wrote in an email statement.

This is clearly an attempt to bolster the Democrats failing popularity after the nation has suffered through 2 years of their narrative of one failed socialism policy after another. Joe Biden now enjoys just a 44% (or less) approval rating, with 74% of the nation saying America is on the wrong path. Many of the Democratic midterm candidates don’t even want Joe Biden campaigning with them, which should tell the average thinking person something!

So tomorrow night, we have established a list of things to do instead of listening to any more of Joe Biden’s lies during primetime:

Hang your American flag upside down at your house. Take the family out to the Applebees, fancy-like. Shoot off fireworks outside in your yard. Put an LGB yard sign up in your yard. Boycott every network that broadcasts his speech for 46 days. Show up at Independence Park for an in-person protest wearing red “MAGA” caps and “TRUMP 2024” caps. Make protest signs that read, “THE FBI IS GUILTY OF INSURRECTION – TRUMP IS STILL PRESIDENT!”

Conclusion:

Without the continued help of systematic voter fraud, the Democrats know they are about to get their asses handed to them. They are becoming increasingly desperate, as seen in both their words and actions.

America has always operated as a nation where the majority rules. It is up to WE, THE PEOPLE, to let Joe Biden and the Democrats know we are not going to tolerate any more of their socialist shenanigans, starting with their two-tier justice system.

Logic holds that if the laws do not apply to all of us equally, then they apply to none of us, and it is game on.

The U.S. Flag Code states flying the American flag shouldn’t be flown upside down, with the stars at the bottom — “except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.”

We are at that point in American history right now when an illegitimate president calls half the country’s population fascists while promising to remove their personal protection firearms. Let that sink in for a minute.

Every fascist of world history removed firearms from their people before going full-on bat sh*t crazy. Take Adolf Hitler as a recent example.

It is to be noted that “National Night Out” is an annual community-building campaign to promote camaraderie in police-civilian relations to make America better and safer. We need honest and legitimate (political party blind) law enforcement officials in this country who apply the law equally now more than ever.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related