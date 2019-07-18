Missing Pieces in the Case of Ilhan Omar Marrying Her Brother

Scott Johnson of Powerline Blog and David Steinberg, a Pj Media editor, have tied up some loose ends in the case of Ilhan Omar marrying her brother in a possible immigration scam.

The Minnesota representative has associations with Islamic terror-tied groups. Sources within the Minneapolis Somali community presented evidence, including a video, of the “East Africa Team” members of Ilhan Omar’s campaign openly threatening local Somalis who may have released negative information about her.

Additionally, Omar has made some very anti-Semitic statements.

The first Muslim congresswoman has also possibly committed state and federal felonies.

Reporters Preya Samsundar of AlphaNewsMN, Scott Johnson of Powerline, and David Steinberg presented their evidence of her many potential crimes to the Star-Tribune and the legacy media, but no one was interested.

In four intense articles, here (August 13, 2018), here (October 23, 2018), here (October 30, 2018), and here (November 5, 2018) and now here, evidence of Ilhan Omar’s marriage to her brother seems complete. There is at least enough evidence for an investigation.

The last Steinberg article provides the missing link or at least a tremendous amount of evidence. He has established it seems that Ilhan Omar and others in her family came in illegally and that her former husband is her brother.

According to Steinberg, Omar perjured herself eight times. It is also interesting to note that he is getting a lot of information from the Somali community.

As Steinberg says, “The facts describe perhaps the most extensive spree of illegal misconduct committed by a House member in American history.

Breitbart described the report:

Steinberg claims that Omar is actually one of five siblings in the Elmi family from Somalia. Three of the siblings were granted asylum in the United Kingdom, while two were granted asylum in the United States, including the father, Sternberg alleges.

He further alleges: “The Omar family is a second, unrelated family which was being granted asylum by the United States. The Omars allowed Ilhan, her genetic sister Sahra, and her genetic father Nur Said to use false names to apply for asylum as members of the Omar family.”

Steinberg also alleges that Rep. Omar married her alleged brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, in 2009: he had already reportedly been granted asylum in the UK. Following the marriage, he allegedly went on to study at North Dakota State University.

The Gateway Pundit reported two days ago that her father is a war criminal and a Marxist who served Siad Barre who as leader of his country following a coup, had one of the worst human rights records. We can’t confirm that, but it is something to watch.

Omar is indignant over the President’s suggestion that those who hate American should go back home, but she herself described her nation back home. Where do her loyalties lie?

Ilhan Omar addressing the Revolution Somali Youth League in 2015: “You guys have the ability to impact where our nation is headed….” “Not only HERE–in the United States–but even in OUR NATION BACK HOME.” #EnemyWithin pic.twitter.com/PAmAPEz8Kw — Rep. Steven Smith 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) July 17, 2019