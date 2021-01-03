Mitch is fear about to be realized on January 6th

As reported, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently gave some stern advice to members of the Senate. He told them to not object to the election results on January 6, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

McConnell told his caucus that challenging the results would force Republicans to take a “terrible vote” because they would need to vote it down and appear against President Donald Trump. Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) also echoed McConnell’s remarks, Politico reported.

No one objected to the advice at the time.

Dinesh D’Souza pointed out on Twitter that if Mitch McConnell “stands against election integrity, he’s finished in the Republican Party. Not even his record of court appointments will save him. Why go out in disgrace when he can choose to be the leader of the GOP citizen revolt?”

It seems that Mitch’s fear is coming to pass. If Republicans don’t support President Trump on January 6th, they will look as if they will not support voter integrity, or the President.

Senator Ted Cruz is leading the coalition to demand every legal vote count. He believes that there is nationwide distrust of the election and that must be rectified with a ten-day audit of the election.

