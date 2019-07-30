Mitch McConnell Nukes WaPo Over Article Calling Him a Russian Asset

Mitch McConnell blasted his attackers who are calling him a Putin asset. He let loose to defend himself. He said the monicker “#Moscow Mitch” is “modern-day McCarthyism.” That hashtag arose out of a fake news story published by the Washington Post.

“I was called unpatriotic, un-American and essentially treasonous by a couple of left-wing pundits on the basis of boldfaced lies,” McConnell said Monday. “I was accused of ‘aiding and abetting’ the very man I’ve singled out as our adversary and opposed for nearly 20 years: Vladimir Putin.”…

…“The Outrage-Industrial Complex needed a new target. And that’s where I come in. Mitch McConnell, the hawkish foreign policy conservative who’s spent decades pushing back on Russia every way I can think of, was accused of what amounts to treason by multiple media outlets within a couple of hours. These absurd smears weren’t thrown out there by anonymous Twitter accounts or fringe bloggers. Oh, no. This modern-day McCarthyism was pushed by big-time outlets. The smear that I am, quote, a ‘Russian asset’ ran in the opinion pages of The Washington Post. The accusation that I am, quote, ‘un-American’ was broadcast on MSNBC.

“This is the state of left-wing politics in 2019. It’s like an inflationary crisis, but with outrage instead of dollars. These people have worn out the volume knobs so badly that they have nothing left but the most unhinged smears. Welcome to the modern-day McCarthyism. McCarthy-like tactics out in the open, for everyone to see. In Dana Milbank’s column in The Washington Post and on a major cable channel run by NBC.

“So, what started all this? Here was my crime. Bless me, for I have sinned. Here it is: Last week, I stopped Democrats from passing an election law bill through the Senate by unanimous consent. A bill that was so partisan that it only received one single Republican vote in the House. My Democratic friends asked for unanimous consent to pass a bill that everyone knows isn’t unanimous, and never will be unanimous. So I objected.

The transcript is available here.

Idiots who jumped on the hashtag included RuPaul, Joe Scarborough, George Takei, Al Franken, Sam Stein (Daily Beast/MSNBC), Neera Tanden (Soros babe at CAP). It was a potpourri of leftist losers.

TRUMP DEFENDED MCCONNELL AND THE LOONS MOCK HIM

Trump was asked by reporters outside the White House to respond to the Post opinion piece published under the headline “Mitch McConnell is a Russian asset.”

It was written by leftist loon – who pretends to be a journalist – Dana Milbank.

“The Washington Post called Mitch McConnell what?” Trump asked. “I think The Washington Post is a Russian asset by comparison.”

Milbank was angry that the GOP didn’t support a bill to make certain Democrats remain in power under the guise of protecting elections. It’s a terrible leftist bill.

Milbank wrote that by refusing to defend the United States against future attacks, McConnell was “doing Russian President Vladi­mir Putin’s bidding.”

McConnell “is a man that knows less about Russia and Russian influence than even Donald Trump, and I know nothing,” Trump said Tuesday. “If they actually said that, they ought to be ashamed of themselves, and they ought to apologize.”

Now The Post is mocking him for thinking they’re Russian assets even though he was obviously not serious, just making a point.

Dana Milbank poses as a journalist but he has never been one. He’s just a leftist who smears people. This is what the Democrats have become.