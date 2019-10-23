Mitch McConnell Will Meet with Chuck Schumer on Impeachment Process

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rushing towards impeachment before the release of the FISA abuse report or discoveries Attorney General Bill Barr might uncover. The House Democrats plan to hold a vote in the House by Christmas.

They appear to have no impeachable charges and plan to charge President Trump with ‘abuse of power,’ which could ensnare any President. It is such a vague term that it will put any future president in harm’s way for simply doing their job. It makes the USA ungovernable.

It will then go to the U.S. Senate where they will take up the impeachment proceedings.

This is a coup and should be resisted if possible, but McConnell doesn’t seem to have a plan for that. He has a plan for caving.

Instead, he says he will meet with Senator Chuck Schumer to discuss the process. This is while Democrats in the House set up a process that deprives the President of his civil rights and turns the due process on its head.

McConnell said, “If this were to come over from the House, I’m sure Senator Schumer and I would sit down and discuss coming to an agreement on a process.”

He added, “On the implementation, the balls and strikes — if you will — are called by the Chief Justice.”

McConnell on if the Senate could quickly dismiss articles of impeachment in a Senate trial: It won’t be up to me.

The Majority Leader does not really have ball control here…I don’t see anybody, myself or others, who could control this…I have no idea how long it will go on.

Investigative reporter, conservative Paul Sperry said there is no constitutional reason to respond to this sham. We don’t know what’s possible and, apparently, the Soviet-style process the Democrats have going in the House is legal.

NEWS FLASH Mitch McConnell: There’s nothing in Constitution that requires acting on articles of impeachment from House. Zip. Zero. Nada. And Senate rules requiring 2/3 vote to not take them up can be nuke-optioned. Or Senate could simply dismiss the case. So why r u capitulating? — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 17, 2019

IF MITCH MCCONNELL ABANDONS THE PRESIDENT, THE GOP IS DONE

Fox reporter Chad Pergram posted some quotes from McConnell that make you wonder about what side he is on.

He sidestepped questions of whether Republicans are afraid to criticize the President. That isn’t a difficult question.

McConnell sidesteps my question on if Republicans are afraid to criticize the President for fear of retribution. Turns on several occasions to how Democrats are handling the impeachment process:

“I think the President has a legitimate question about the process” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 22, 2019

The senators are planning to debate sanctioning or limiting the President on his plan to withdraw troops from the Middle East.

He also didn’t stand up for the President over the ridiculous ‘lynching’ scandal. He said he wouldn’t have used that word. McConnell wouldn’t stand up for President Trump even over this no-never-mind.

McConnell is weak. Hopefully, he realizes the party is going to crash and burn if they leave the President to be devoured by the Socialist wolves.