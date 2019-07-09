Mitch McConnell’s Democratic Challenger Checks all the Far-Left Boxes

Mitch McConnell has a Democratic challenger who couldn’t beat Andy Barr for the State representative’s seat last year. She seems to like all things far-left.

Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot, announced Tuesday she intends to run against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

She met with the far-left do-nothing of the Senate, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), to discuss a potential Senate run. The Louisville Courier-Journal reports that Schumer encouraged McGrath to run. That’s quite an endorsement.

Her name was bandied about for months and Mitch was ready for her. He’s hanging her with her own words. She is very far-left. He has her on tape expressing her hard-left viewpoints.

“I am further left … I am more progressive than anybody in the state of Kentucky,” McGrath said in the opening seconds of the video.

“I think the wall is stupid. I really do,” open borders McGrath said later in the video.

McConnell shows McGrath endorsing single-payer universal health care, praising the merits of abortion and bragging about her “progressive” creds.

Ronna McDaniel summed it up.

Amy McGrath said she’s “more progressive” & “further left” than anyone in Kentucky. She wants:

-Govt run healthcare

-Unsecured borders She compared Trump’s election to 9/11. She’s radical & out of touch! The people of KY will stand by @senatemajldr & @realDonaldTrump. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) July 9, 2019