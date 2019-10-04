Mitt Romney Is Torching Trump Again & Cornyn Sends Out a Startling Tweet

In remarks to reporters today, Romney said that “by all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling.”

“When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated,” Romney further noted.

It would be nice if he waited for all the evidence to come in.

Romney’s remarks come after Trump told reporters Thursday that Ukraine and China should investigate the Biden family for possible corruption. The president has lambasted the Bidens for Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine.

RINO Trump haters, Sen. Ben Sasse and Rep. William Hurd also criticized the President’s actions without saying they were appalled. They expressed their opinions publicly but left out the virtue-signaling.

Mitt Romney, the Utah senator, is now, unsurprisingly, very popular with progressives.

THE MYSTERIOUS TWEET

Senator Cornyn put out an interesting tweet, saying the Department of Justice is investigating the Bidens. He then went on to say “The point is Trump haters believe an investigation of foreign influence by a Democrat administration is just fine, but if done by a Republican administration, it is grounds for impeachment.”

The point is Trump haters believe an investigation of foreign influence by a Democrat administration is just fine, but if done by a Republican administration, it is grounds for impeachment. #DoubleStandard https://t.co/qrgB6I6m0k — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 4, 2019

as well as the provenance of the bogus opposition research compiled for the Clinton campaign produced by an ex-British spy, and this is grounds for impeachment? — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 4, 2019

It should be investigated. If they’re innocent, great, if not, mete out the punishments.