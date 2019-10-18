Mitt Romney Trashed Trump & Then Came the Cease-Fire

Sen. Mitt Romney was out front today viciously attacking the President for his decision on Syria. He even made up a fake story about why the President did it. He called Trump’s alleged abandonment of the Kurds “a bloodstain on the annals of American history.”

He invented a theory out of whole cloth which the media is repeating as if it were fact. Weak-kneed Mitt said he thinks Trump arrived at the decision after he got bullied into it by Turkey and that he backed down.

“It’s been … suggested that Turkey may have called America’s bluff, telling the president they are coming no matter what we did,” said Romney, of Utah. “If that’s so, we should know it. For it would tell us a great deal about how we should deal with Turkey, now and in the future.”

Romney said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan might have given Trump an ultimatum that was met with acquiescence.

“Are we so weak and inept diplomatically that Turkey forced the hand of the United States of America? Turkey!?” Romney said. “I believe that it’s imperative that public hearings are held to answer these questions, and I hope the Senate is able to conduct those hearings next week.”

This comes from The man who choked in 2012 and gave us four more years of a leftist.

The poor dear must have said this next bit before the cease-fire.

"Are we so weak and so inept diplomatically that Turkey forced the hand of the United States of America? Turkey?!?" – Senator Mitt Romney

In 2007, the same Mitt Romney said Kurdish nationalism could destabilize the border with Turkey,

Mitt Romney, 2007: 'Kurdish Nationalism Could Destabilize the Border with Turkey'

Once a loser, always a loser.