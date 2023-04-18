Mob of Black Chicago Teens Beat a White Woman

We reported that Chicago Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson made excuses for the wilding of hundreds of black teens in Chicago over the weekend. He made ridiculous excuses for their behavior, worsening the situation and inviting the youth to continue this behavior. He gave them an excuse.

Podcast host Charlie Kirk says the Mayor is a Marxist and even worse than Lori Lightfoot.

Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson blamed corporations for looting because they make profits, and he said the bad behavior results from desperation and needing food to eat.

The second clip, after the brief clip with Charlie Kirk, is of roughly 30 black teens, some quite young, beating a 20-year-old white woman. According to CWB Chicago, the teen mob robbed and attacked her and a 22-year-old man. Both victims were taken to the hospital with minor physical injuries. Who knows how it will affect them mentally.

The teens claim they do it to be “active.”

Hundreds of Black Teens terrorized #Chicago as they destroyed property & attacked tourists. They beat up a White woman for fun! “Brandon Johnson, the Marxist, said basically these are kids being kids.” Good Luck Chicago, you VOTED for someone worse than Lori Lightfoot. pic.twitter.com/fEUFAdv3XY — LionHearted (@LionHearted76) April 18, 2023

The woman was trying to enter her apartment and did nothing to incite the mob. They might have picked her out because she is white.

White woman in Chicago attacked by black teens as she tries to enter her apartment #ChicagoRiots #DemocratsAreDestroyingAmerica pic.twitter.com/qTWdmISygA — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) April 18, 2023

They don’t look like they’re starving.

They tell u they’re underprivileged “kids” yet they wear $200 & own $1000 Their parents know exactly what they do & they do nothing!

Cops do nothing.

They steal whatever they want. That’s the definition of privilege. No consequences. pic.twitter.com/eflKJrgqAK — (@CB618444) April 18, 2023

