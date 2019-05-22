Mob of Somali teens attack train passengers with HAMMERS & PIPES

A mob of 8 – 10 Somali teens attacked train passengers at the East Bank Light Rail Station, with hammers and pipes in Rep. Ilhan Omar’s district. In case you’re wondering how Omar got elected, just look at what goes on in her district of unassimilated people.

It occurred Friday evening. The media doesn’t see the need to report it. It was reported by Alpha News.

The angry males chased bystanders and smashed hammers down on their heads, injuring several.

They Were After Whites

A person who claimed on social media to have been at the station when the incident occurred said that the group of males had “hammers and bars,” and that they seemed to be “attacking anyone who looked like they had money or were white.” The witness, who said he isn’t white, said he didn’t want to “[take] on a bunch of dudes with blunt objects,” and that he “hurried an older white lady away” and they walked a few blocks to catch a bus.

Minneapolis has been transformed by the foreigners and no residents were asked if it was okay with them. Thomas Lifson explains at American Thinker that the Somalis were sent from one of the hottest countries to the coldest city in the United States. Minneapolis. The once Caucasian city is now diverse. It’s the left’s pride and joy and perhaps this is why the MSM won’t report it, Lifson speculates.

The first reports came not from any established news outlets, but rather from people monitoring police scanners and posting the Facebook page of 2nd Pct Minneapolis Crime Watch & Information, Lifson reported. Those reports were, in turn, posted to Alpha News.

Looking through Ilhan Omar’s twitter feed shows she has not commented. She’s too busy trashing the United States and the President after she was saved by the USA from a refugee camp.

Alpha News got a copy of the police report.

On Wednesday there was an attempted robbery at the same location during which two U of M students were injured, according to a media report. It’s unknown whether these incidents are related.